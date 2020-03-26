Author Sergio Mendes's new book "Qubit" follows Harlan Forster who awakes to find himself mysteriously years in the future

PRESCOTT, Ariz., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sergio Mendes, a retired electrical engineer currently living in Prescott, Arizona with his wife, Henri, and their intrepid Yorkie-poo, Rocky, has published his latest book "Qubit": a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until the stunning conclusion.

Harlan Forster was a manager at a company that maintained offshore oil platforms all over the world. During his last trip to an overseas job location he had been to many times before, something extraordinary took place during his overnight flight. A bright light flashed throughout the airplane's cabin, and he passed out. When he came to be, he found himself alone on what had been a full flight. He passed out once again, and when he recovered he made a startling discovery. He was a helpless stranger on Earth of the year 2967!

Earth was ruled by an artificial intelligence residing in a quantum computer. What will Earth, society, and the human race look like then? Will an artificial intelligence ruler be benign?

