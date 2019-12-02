02.12.2019 06:00:00

Author Sandy Witt's newly released "We Are All Different...But That's Okay" is a sweet and comforting tale about celebrating each other's differences

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We Are All Different...But That's Okay": a big-hearted and charming tale about accepting the differences in how others think, look, and feel. "We Are All Different...But That's Okay" is the creation of published author, Sandy Witt, who has been in full-time ministry for over thirty-five years.

Witt states: "This book reinforces the idea that looking different and liking different things is more than okay—it's the way God made us! This book will be a resource when your child needs to feel safe and normal being themselves."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Witt's new book is a charming tale that teaches children the value of accepting and celebrating the differences in each and all of God's children.

This beautifully illustrated book helps to raise some of the questions children may have about themselves and others and aims to reduce potential anxieties by emphasizing the scope and undiscriminating nature of God's love.

View a synopsis of "We Are All Different...But That's Okay" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "We Are All Different...But That's Okay" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "We Are All Different...But That's Okay", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

