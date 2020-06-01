Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
01.06.2020

Author R.W. Hammontree, Jr.'s new book "O.D." is a lighthearted memoir of a young conscientious objector's military service in the Vietnam era

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.W. Hammontree, Jr. is an Arizona-born and California-raised actor, director, singer, and writer currently living with his wife in New Orleans, Louisiana. He has published his new book "O.D.": a candid autobiography recalling his stateside military service as a conscientious objector who rose to meet his patriotic duty when drafted in 1969.

The memoir of one pacifist's "dance" with the United States Army in the era of Viet Nam and Woodstock. Being a patriot, he was not one to run off to Canada to escape the draft, but still his determination to resist taking anyone's life put him through more than he truly bargained for in the US military. From basic training to advanced individual training, his aversion to violence and spilling anyone else's blood, as is revealed in this remembrance, led to placing his own life in jeopardy.
Published by Page Publishing, R.W. Hammontree, Jr.'s engrossing book is a deeply personal and revealing memoir of military service in 1969-1970.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "O.D." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating.

Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

