Author R.W. Hammontree, Jr.'s new book "O.D." is a lighthearted memoir of a young conscientious objector's military service in the Vietnam era

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.W. Hammontree, Jr. is an Arizona-born and California-raised actor, director, singer, and writer currently living with his wife in New Orleans, Louisiana. He has published his new book "O.D.": a candid autobiography recalling his stateside military service as a conscientious objector who rose to meet his patriotic duty when drafted in 1969.

The memoir of one pacifist's "dance" with the United States Army in the era of Viet Nam and Woodstock. Being a patriot, he was not one to run off to Canada to escape the draft, but still his determination to resist taking anyone's life put him through more than he truly bargained for in the US military. From basic training to advanced individual training, his aversion to violence and spilling anyone else's blood, as is revealed in this remembrance, led to placing his own life in jeopardy.

Published by Page Publishing, R.W. Hammontree, Jr.'s engrossing book is a deeply personal and revealing memoir of military service in 1969-1970.

