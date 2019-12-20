Author R.L. Sterup's new book "Things You Can't Say Out Loud" is a collection of thought-provoking essays on a myriad of issues of notable importance in modern America

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.L. Sterup has completed his new book "Things You Can't Say Out Loud": a compilation of searing sociopolitical observations.

Sterup writes, "'Things You Can't Say Out Loud' is a collection of humorous essays touching upon a wide variety of interesting and timely topics, including what is wrong with Florida. And, also, France.

Ha ha. Those places are great, as too are talking heads lobbing guano at one another on cable news. As illustrated by a worried world frantically fretting over dramatic decline in civilized discourse—and accompanying end to governance and plumbing—as shown most recently by Wolf Blitzer sucker punching Tucker Carlson behind the buffet table at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. A brouhaha that ended with every Democratic presidential hopeful holding a handful of hair from the head of at least one Fox News anchor. Not to worry; however, given that crass divisiveness and coarse discourse bear a direct relationship to the unimportance of the subject under discussion, an important discovery to be known henceforth as the principle of reverse hyperbole.

Laughs aplenty from these and other such wry observations are promised in this page-turning volume, albeit one that comes with a warning against consumption of contents while driving on the I-95, lest the driver spit Diet Coke through her nose from cackling outburst while trying to pass a tank truck. Safety first. Except in most of Florida. And France."

Published by Page Publishing, R.L. Sterup's engrossing book is a humorously provocative work exploring serious issues in a lighthearted, conversation-starting manner.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Things You Can't Say Out Loud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

