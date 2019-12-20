20.12.2019 06:00:00

Author R.L. Sterup's new book "Things You Can't Say Out Loud" is a collection of thought-provoking essays on a myriad of issues of notable importance in modern America

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.L. Sterup has completed his new book "Things You Can't Say Out Loud": a compilation of searing sociopolitical observations.

Sterup writes, "'Things You Can't Say Out Loud' is a collection of humorous essays touching upon a wide variety of interesting and timely topics, including what is wrong with Florida. And, also, France.

Ha ha. Those places are great, as too are talking heads lobbing guano at one another on cable news. As illustrated by a worried world frantically fretting over dramatic decline in civilized discourse—and accompanying end to governance and plumbing—as shown most recently by Wolf Blitzer sucker punching Tucker Carlson behind the buffet table at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. A brouhaha that ended with every Democratic presidential hopeful holding a handful of hair from the head of at least one Fox News anchor. Not to worry; however, given that crass divisiveness and coarse discourse bear a direct relationship to the unimportance of the subject under discussion, an important discovery to be known henceforth as the principle of reverse hyperbole.

Laughs aplenty from these and other such wry observations are promised in this page-turning volume, albeit one that comes with a warning against consumption of contents while driving on the I-95, lest the driver spit Diet Coke through her nose from cackling outburst while trying to pass a tank truck. Safety first. Except in most of Florida. And France."

Published by Page Publishing, R.L. Sterup's engrossing book is a humorously provocative work exploring serious issues in a lighthearted, conversation-starting manner.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Things You Can't Say Out Loud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
19.12.19
Weekly-Hits: Cloud Computing & Lebensmittelbranche
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Tesla-Aktie knackt 400-Dollar-Marke und rauscht an Daimler und BMW vorbei
Novartis will teuerstes Medikament der Welt bis zu 100 Mal kostenlos abgeben
Übernahmekampf um JUST EAT verschärft sich - JUST EAT- und Takeaway.com-Aktie mit Verlusten
Wirecard erfährt Unterstützung von Analysten und Grossinvestoren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit Zuwächsen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Anleger in Deutschland hielten sich zurück. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;