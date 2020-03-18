18.03.2020 05:00:00

Author Nayel Daghlawi's new book "The Secret Land and the Forbidden Door" is the fast-paced and entertaining adventure with magic, danger, and a secret mission

SURPRISE, Ariz., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nayel Daghlawi, a Brooklyn native currently residing in Arizona, has published his latest book "The Secret Land and the Forbidden Door": the riveting first novel in the Secret Land Saga.

Trevor McKinney, who was once an ordinary teenager, has become a well-known wizard once he is sent to Wandsparks School for Young Witches and Wizards. There he makes new friends as well as enemies. During his first year, he realizes he's no average wizard, but one with special powers and a mission that needs to be accomplished.

Trevor therefore realizes his parents had been kidnapped by his evil aunt Madam Victoria, who is set out to kill him. Someone within the castle is not who they say they are. Could they be out to kill Trevor? Trevor has visions of the Forbidden Door that is hidden deep within the Enchanted Forest. His mind tells him something or someone behind that door needs his help. Who could it be? Can Trevor and his friends find his parents before it's too late? Can Trevor find the golden key that will lead him into the Forbidden Door? Or would he be another victim of Madam Victoria? Will Trevor finally be reunited with his parents?

Published by Page Publishing, Nayel Daghlawi's engrossing book is an excellent choice for fans of fantasy and magical fiction.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Secret Land and the Forbidden Door" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

