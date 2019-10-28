+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Author Keri Mills's new book "Coyote Justice" is a gripping and potent tale of drug smuggling, human trafficking, and the tragic human cost of criminal ambition

PLACERVILLE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keri Mills is a successful radio advertising executive who has written, produced, and sold award-winning thirty- and sixty-second commercials for business owners in Utah and the Pacific Northwest and continues to work from her rustic ranch home in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. She has completed her new book "Coyote Justice": a spellbinding crime drama that keeps the pages turning until the stunning conclusion.

Keri writes, "When the battered and beaten dead body of a young Latin American woman washes up in a flooded creek on her father's three-thousand-acre three-bar D ranch in the sleepy village of Echo, Colorado, medical examiner Jess Doogan makes a horrifying discovery. The dead woman had been surgically implanted with heroin and, even more frightening, a GPS tracking device. That meant whoever was using her as a mule would be coming for her! When Las Vegas FBI field agent Harlan Meeks is called into the case, a major drug-smuggling operation is revealed. Jess's quiet world would change in an instant, and the FBI would change her life forever. "Coyote Justice" will keep you on the edge of your seat as it weaves the tale of murder, human trafficking, and drug smuggling."

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Keri Mills's engrossing book is an action-packed and compelling choice for avid detective fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Coyote Justice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

