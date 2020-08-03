Author Gregory Smith's new book "100 Simple Ways How to Manage a Successful Property and Evidence Room" is a practical guide for law enforcement agencies of all sizes

NEWPORT, N.C., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory Smith is a retired United States marine and certified international property and evidence specialist who has served in the Forensics. Evidence Unit of North Carolina'sNew Bern Police Department for the past seventeen years. He has published his new book "100 Simple Ways How to Manage a Successful Property and Evidence Room": a practical and systematic guide to improving the procedural and overall efficacy of this important facet of law enforcement in the United States.

The author writes, "'100 Simple Ways How to Manage a Successful Property and Evidence Room' is just that. One hundred simple ways of doing old business through new ways that can lead to real success. After almost seventeen years of frustration and trying to get it right, a new roadmap is finally here in this book and has one hundred simple ways of doing it. It's simple, no-nonsense, real-world situations with real-world solutions from someone that does it every day from nine to five, with sometimes twenty-four hours being on call, and loves doing it while giving real advice that works. It's a fun read from start to finish that will have you saying, 'Why didn't I think of that. Makes sense to me'- or better yet- 'Wow.' Leadership from the bottom up.

Many organizations are merely successful surviving off of antiquated policies and procedures that create long term ineffectiveness. It has become far too common to pass down the worst practices to our new joins under the banner of "It's always been done this way."

Over the past seventeen years of faithful service within the New Bern Police Department's Forensics and Evidence Unit, I have been able to deploy transcending strategies that have made me one of the leading evidence specialists throughout North Carolina. '100 Simple Ways How to Manage a Successful Property and Evidence Room' is a practical and systematic guide that is a must-have for law enforcement departments of all sizes. Many departments struggle daily with the nagging questions of how to properly store evidence, as well as what are the best practices, and how should a property and evidence room be set up and maintained. In this practical and engaging book, these and many more questions are answered with clarity, accuracy, brevity, and even a splash of levity. It is not because I say so, but because my ideals really do work, and they can work for you in your evidence room.

'100 Simple Ways How to Manage a Successful Property and Evidence Room' is the culmination of trial and error from things that work versus things that will not work and is finally captured in a "how-to," fun, easy-to-read book that is sure to revolutionize your department's management of property and evidence."

Published by Page Publishing, Gregory Smith's engrossing book is an invaluable resource for law enforcement departments of all sizes.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "100 Simple Ways How to Manage a Successful Property and Evidence Room" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

