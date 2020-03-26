Author Evan Fleming's book "A Stitch in Time: Book 1" is a gripping and potent work of historical fiction centered on four generations of an aristocratic European family

FORT SMITH, Ark., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evan Fleming is a Mississippi native who relocated to Arkansas, pursued a successful career in the housing industry, and is now living in retirement with his wife, with whom he shares two grown children and enjoys travel. He has published his latest book "A Stitch in Time: Book 1": a riveting novel reflecting his passion for history, mystery, real estate, and family legacies.

"A Stitch in Time" depicts the adventures of a titled family through four generations beginning in European aristocracy. Readers will be intrigued by the saga of the son of France's King Louis XIV, who narrowly avoided death and made his way to America. The escapes from assassins, the pirates, the sword duels, and the tales of ancient powers fill this series with excitement.

Throughout the stories, the characters enjoy the benefits of acquiring extreme wealth, discovering the mysteries from their pasts, and using their special skills to confront the challenges they face. With an imaginative perspective, the author offers his readers the chance to delve into European and American history.

Published by Page Publishing, Evan Fleming's engrossing book is a must-read for avid fans of historical fiction.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Stitch in Time: Book 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

SOURCE Page Publishing