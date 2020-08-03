+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Author Don H. Will's newly released "Courageous Strength" is an inspirational guide to living a more Godly and empowered life

MEADVILLE, Pa., August 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Courageous Strength": an intelligent and compelling guide to more Godly and righteous living. "Courageous Strength" is the creation of published author, Don H. Will.

Will writes: "I wrote this book under the direct guidance and obedience of the Holy Spirit. God guided me to be a messenger of his testimony for and in Jesus as his redeemer. Getting God's word into the hands of God's people is a game changer. Getting God's word into the hearts of God's people is a world changer."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don H. Will's new book is both an examination of the many pitfalls that believers might encounter on the path to God and an inspiriting, encouraging guide that identifies the means of negotiating those pitfalls and making it through each and all of life's greatest challenges.

