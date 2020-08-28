28.08.2020 06:00:00

Author David Lugo's new book "A Convict's Life, Brick by Brick" is a graphic chronicle of an inmate's sexual exploits, both in prison and after his release

OSHKOSH, Wis., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Lugo is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin resident who enjoys his motorcycle, fishing, music festivals, and cooking. He has published his new book "A Convict's Life, Brick by Brick": a no-holds-barred reflection on years of sex, drugs, and incarceration.

A thrilling story of a sexually abused boy who grew up too fast. He's taken to a brothel at age thirteen and discovers his love for smoking fetish. He grows to become a notorious, wild gang member and convict in the Wisconsin prison system. A violent twist begins as he's sent to a Tennessee prison where female officers can't resist his sexual charisma. He hustles drugs and struggles with sex addiction and cocaine. Convict #165330, Crazyhorse, makes the best of his situation.

Published by Page Publishing, David Lugo's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for mature readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Convict's Life, Brick by Brick" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

