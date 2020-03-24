24.03.2020 15:07:00

Author Darla Hall launches 20 children's publications that will assist with home schooling efforts and teach children kindness and inclusivity. Her company, Witty Publications is also offering a ...

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Darla Hall launches 20 children's educational activity & coloring books that will teach children to be kind and include everyone.  Her company, Witty Publications was created to entertain and educate children, while encouraging them to learn about disabilities and other illness that their classmates may face.   

Witty Publications launches 21 inclusive children's publications to help families who need at-home solutions.

Author, Darla Hall started her company as In the Sports Zone in 2011 as a gift for a young boy who was hit by a car.  Today, the child recovered, and Hall has launched hundreds of children's educational products including hundreds of sports teams, corporations such as Caterpillar and Ace Hardware, and many in the general education and cause category.  Her heart has led her to create cause publications for childhood cancer, anti-bullying, blindness, deafness, adoption, and many other diseases and hardships that kids face today.  Her hope is that these fun books will teach other kids that it's OK to be different and it's important to treat everyone with the same kindness and compassion that they would want if they were in their shoes.    

"I started my company from scratch and cashed in my savings to create products to help children who may need love. As I gave away sports team books to children in hospitals, I grew to respect these fighters.," said Hall. They own a piece of my heart, so I decided to rename my company to make a greater impact on children's lives.  My content is based on helping all children, sick or well, to understand and have compassion for each other."

Her inclusive characters include: Witty-bird, Foxy-fox in wheelchair, Nutty-squirrel, Brainy-deer with mask, CoCo-guide dog, Buzzy- bee, Gritty- eagle. 

List of children's titles: Witty & Friends- Colors, ABC's, Shapes, Counting, Anti-Bullying, Childhood Cancer, Blindness, Deafness, Adoption, Basketball, Football, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, Baseball, Safety, Hero, Easter, and Prayer. Adult title:  Breast Cancer Coloring & Puzzle Book. 

These books can be purchased on Amazon.com from $9.99-$12.99 by searching for Witty Publications and the title. To claim the free puzzle kit, parents can follow Darla Hall on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/darlashall.    

Contact:  Darla Hall, Owner, Witty Publications

Phone: 205-383-7005

Email: dhall@wittypubs.com

Website: www.wittypubs.com  

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IntheSportsZoneLLC

Instagram: @QBDarla 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/author-darla-hall-launches-20-childrens-publications-that-will-assist-with-home-schooling-efforts-and-teach-children-kindness-and-inclusivity--her-company-witty-publications-is-also-offering-a-free-puzzle-kit-during-these-diffi-301028253.html

SOURCE Witty Publications

