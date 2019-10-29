Author Cathy Simpson's new book "The Price of Fame: A Family Memoir" is a cautionary tale of manipulation and regret as an older woman comes to terms with her mistakes

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cathy Simpson, a lifelong Californian and mother of two grown children who lives with Rick, her husband of forty years, has completed her new book "The Price of Fame: A Family Memoir": a compelling tale of the grave mistakes possible when parental love and ambition intersect.

Cathy writes, "After a near-death experience, Sara Miller decides to confess her past indiscretions to her family. Her children will learn the truth about their mother and what she did to survive during a tragic time in her young adult life. Sara's pride, up until now, had kept these choices a secret, but life has a way of changing our plans whether we like it or not. Even though her actions were an attempt for a better life, Sara knew that her family could be destroyed by what they were about to hear that day. Ironically, her purging will prove to become a portal for the entire family to cleanse themselves and maybe help the family to heal. Only time will tell.

There is a part of Sara Miller in everyone. We all want the best life possible for ourselves, and when we have a family, we sometimes try to manipulate their futures and ignore what they might want for themselves. Although many of Sara's plans succeeded to a certain degree, the price would be costly. Our primary role should be to give our children the opportunity to grow and mature and to honor their own dreams, not ours. In the end, we might be surprised to find out that they are both the same. All we can do is to love and protect them unconditionally and sit back and enjoy the ride."

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Cathy Simpson's engrossing book is a riveting fictional memoir depicting an ordinary family whose matriarch harbors extraordinary secrets.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Price of Fame: A Family Memoir" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

