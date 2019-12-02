|
02.12.2019 06:00:00
Author Betty Harp's new book "Life as I See It" is a collection of poetry exploring love, family, and the vicissitudes of the human experience
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betty Harp, a Texas native who moved to California at the age of fourteen, has completed her new book "Life as I See It": a moving compilation of evocative poetry.
Betty Harp was born in San Benito, Texas, a very small and friendly town. People help each other out and never expect anything in return.
As she was growing up, she was fascinated and curious about everything she saw and heard. She was fourteen when they moved to California. Her parents were farm labor workers. Life was hard, but they had each other and they were a close family.
Her inspiration for her poetry came from everyday life, as a child, her growing years, her marriage, her children, and her love for nature.
Remember the saying, "Slow down and smell the roses"? Well, her saying to readers is "Slow down and enjoy life."
Remember the past and make a better future.
Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Betty Harp's lyrical book is a poetic exploration of many universal themes in the human life and relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Life as I See It" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not overwhelmed with logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of accomplished authors and publishing professionals allows writers to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
SOURCE Page Publishing
Inside (Anzeige)
|29.11.19
|Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
|29.11.19
|Kapitalmarktausblick: Die Welt im Wandel
|29.11.19
|Goldpreis kämpft weiter um die Marke von 1.450 USD je Feinunze
|29.11.19
|SMI geht die Puste aus
|28.11.19
|SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV
|28.11.19
|MRBC mit extra Weinachtscoupon
|25.11.19
|Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging die Tendenz vor dem Wochenende leicht abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig verändert. An der Wall Street kam es zu einem ruhigen, verkürzten Handel. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag ab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}