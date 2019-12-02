Author Betty Harp's new book "Life as I See It" is a collection of poetry exploring love, family, and the vicissitudes of the human experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betty Harp, a Texas native who moved to California at the age of fourteen, has completed her new book "Life as I See It": a moving compilation of evocative poetry.

Betty Harp was born in San Benito, Texas, a very small and friendly town. People help each other out and never expect anything in return.

As she was growing up, she was fascinated and curious about everything she saw and heard. She was fourteen when they moved to California. Her parents were farm labor workers. Life was hard, but they had each other and they were a close family.

Her inspiration for her poetry came from everyday life, as a child, her growing years, her marriage, her children, and her love for nature.

Remember the saying, "Slow down and smell the roses"? Well, her saying to readers is "Slow down and enjoy life."

Remember the past and make a better future.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Betty Harp's lyrical book is a poetic exploration of many universal themes in the human life and relationships.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Life as I See It" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not overwhelmed with logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of accomplished authors and publishing professionals allows writers to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

SOURCE Page Publishing