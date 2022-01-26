SMI 11’960 0.7%  SPI 15’155 0.5%  Dow 34’298 -0.2%  DAX 15’124 0.8%  Euro 1.0379 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’078 0.6%  Gold 1’848 0.3%  Bitcoin 33’721 0.6%  Dollar 0.9185 0.5%  Öl 88.0 0.9% 
26.01.2022 01:19:00

Australia's Largest Historic Collection of Militaria Uncovered

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the rarest items ever to be offered to the public have been discovered in Australia in shipping containers and storage sheds containing a lifetime collection of militaria from all around the world.

World War 2 Era, Australian Bren Gun Carrier for Auction at Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers in Australia.

 

Australian 2 Pounder Anti-Tank Gun, 1942, built by General Motors Holden for auction at Lloyds Auctions in Australia

 

USA 37mm M3 Anti Tank gun for Auction at Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers in Australia.

 

Army Helmet features part of a massive militaria collection going for auction in Australia at Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers.

 

WWI Great British Torso Uniform and Accessories for auction in Australia at Lloyds Auctions

Over 10,000 items across many acres constituted a lifelong military collector's passion. "We were in complete disbelief when we arrived to inspect the collection," said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers in Australia.

"These are some of the rarest militaria collectables from WWI and WWII that we have ever seen, there is everything from military tanks to firearms, swords, military uniforms, helmets, boots and heavy artillery," said Mr. Hames.

"As we were uncovering the special collection of militaria, we came across some very rare pieces many of which are "one off" and may be worth significant amounts of money," continued Mr. Hames.

The "Rod Bellars Collection" was built by Rod over 60 years, accumulating items from all around the world. Sadly, his recent passing has meant these amazing icons of history have to find new custodians.

"We really hope that museums and libraries and passionate collectors from across the world are successful in securing some of these important pieces of history, so they can be preserved and displayed and educate people for many years into the future," continued Mr. Hames.

Items featured across the collection will be sold through 14 separate online auctions which are live now and include tanks, artillery, swords, firearms, helmets, radios, boots, parachutes, military uniforms and much more.

If you would like to take a journey back in time and own some significant pieces of military history then head to www.lloydsauctions.com.au where bidding is open online now.

If you would like to see some footage on the collection, then please click here (https://youtu.be/xM5F9YQFH6U).

All Public Enquiries Contact: Lee Hames, +61-498-623-629

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australias-largest-historic-collection-of-militaria-uncovered-301468199.html

SOURCE Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers

﻿

