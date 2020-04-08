08.04.2020 14:38:00

Australia's First 'Virtual Hospital' Implements Caretaker Medical's Wireless Vital Signs Monitors for COVID-19 Remote Patient Monitoring and Reporting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caretaker Medical, a global leader in Wireless Patient Monitoring, today announced that Australia's first 'virtual hospital', is deploying the Caretaker Remote Monitoring platform for surveillance of COVID-19 patients in their homes to help reduce the surge capacity on the Australian healthcare system.

Australia's' first virtual hospital program has been the brainchild of Professor Rod McClure, Dean of Medicine at the University of New England, and public health expert. Professor McClure spent several years as a director at the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention and has worked with similar virtual hospitals in America.

"With the increasing pressure on hospital emergency and ICU departments and their front-line staff, we needed a way to address this pandemic and we needed to take action now." This issue has become global overnight, and we need to access services when patients are in isolation," he said. "The systems that support virtual access to services are not there yet, however the technology is and now we are deploying it."

Professor McClure added, "The Caretaker wireless devices will be used to monitor patients in their homes who have moderate symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, and will continuously track their vital signs, including heart rate, temperature, oxygen saturation, beat-by-beat blood pressure and breathing. A team of doctors, supported by artificial intelligence technology, will continuously monitor their status, and if their conditions worsen, we will bring them into the hospital for emergency care."

Jeff Pompeo President and CEO of Caretaker Medical commented, "With Caretaker's wire-free ability to monitor patients remotely, and the forward thinking from Professor McClure to help Australia with this global pandemic, we will help improve hospital surge capacity and enable medical staff remain safely distanced from COVID-19 patients while continuously monitoring vital signs. Continuous "Beat by Beat" Blood Pressure, Respiration Rate and other vitals are early indications of patient deterioration, and the Caretaker device can trigger faster interventions that save lives. Caretaker brings "ICU Quality" patient monitoring to all points of care, viewable from anywhere in the world without restricting patient mobility."

Professor McClure had been refining his idea for years as a way of providing better healthcare to regional areas. But the sudden need to care for potentially thousands of coronavirus patients - overwhelming hospitals across the nation - has led him to roll the Virtual Hospital project out now with full support of the University of New England.

More Virtual Hospital expansion plans are under way, as the Australia's healthcare system braces for an enormous surge of coronavirus patients, potentially overwhelming hospital capacity. It is clear that there is an urgent need to find safe ways to keep non-critical patients out of hospital and in the comfort of their own home, and Caretaker Medical is pleased to be part of the solution.

About Caretaker Medical
Caretaker Medical is a Charlottesville, Virginia based wireless medical device firm focused on developing affordable, innovative, wireless patient monitoring solutions that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity, and maximize patient compliance without compromising patient comfort. Using a small, comfortable finger cuff, the FDA and CE-Mark cleared Caretaker4 wireless monitor accurately measures continuous non-invasive beat-by-beat Blood Pressure ("CNIBP"), ECG-Accurate Heart Rate, and Respiration Rate, along with other hemodynamic parameters. Clinicians can view patient data securely via an Android App, a remote Cloud Portal, or via interface to other monitoring platforms.

For more information please visit: www.caretakermedical.net

PR Contact:
Jeff Pompeo
434-409-1945
237503@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australias-first-virtual-hospital-implements-caretaker-medicals-wireless-vital-signs-monitors-for-covid-19-remote-patient-monitoring-and-reporting-301037114.html

SOURCE Caretaker Medical

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 50.08
0.24 %
Geberit 407.90
-0.12 %
Lonza Grp 404.20
-0.15 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.60
-0.51 %
Novartis 82.26
-0.65 %
UBS Group 9.34
-1.60 %
Givaudan 3'087.00
-1.63 %
Adecco Group 38.41
-2.49 %
ABB 17.13
-2.73 %
Swisscom 519.60
-4.94 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:50
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:30
DAX-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal direkt abgearbeitet
09:39
Vontobel: Eingefahrene Verluste wettmachen?
08:24
SMI-Erholung geht die Puste aus
07.04.20
Policy Analysis Through the Lens of Phase Transitions
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:32
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt
Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
Schmolz+Bickenbach schlägt sechs neue Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vor - S+B-Aktie steigt
SIG Combibloc-Aktie steigt: SIG-Aktionäre winken Dividende durch
Bossard-Aktie gibt nach: Bossard schrumpft im ersten Quartal und führt Kurzarbeit ein
Wisekey lanciert Sicherheits-App für Corona-Zeit - Wisekey-Aktie verliert
Wieso professionelle Investoren wieder in China-Assets zurückkehren
Clariant produziert für Bayern Desinfektionsmittel zum Selbstkostenpreis - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Verluste zu verzeichnen. In Fernost kommen die Indizes auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB