(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply higher on Tuesday, snapping an eight-session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is moving up to near the 8,700 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 120.60 points or 1.40 percent to 8,691.20, after touching a high of 8,692.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 127.20 points or 1.47 percent to 8,798.20. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue and BHP Group are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is edging up 0.5 percent. Mineral Resources is flat.

Oil stocks are mixed. Woodside Energy is edging down 0.4 percent and Santos is losing almost 1 percent, while Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 2 percent, WiseTech Global is advancing more than 3 percent, Appen is surging almost 8 percent and Xero is adding almost 1 percent, while Zip is tumbling more than 9 percent following a 5-for-1 share consolidation.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Newmont is gaining more than 2 percent, Evolution Mining is advancing almost 3 percent and Northern Star Resources is adding almost 1 percent, while Resolute Mining and Genesis Minerals are jumping almost 4 percent each.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is adding almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.663 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks surged during trading on Monday following the sell-off seen over the past several sessions. The major averages have all shown substantial moves back to the upside, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ leading the charge. The major averages opened sharply higher and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow spiked 1,447.98 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 49,595.31, while the NASDAQ surged 1,471.83 points or 6.51 percent to close at 24,089.56 and the S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points or 4.73 percent to end at 7,237.17.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside as Germany's DAX jumped 2.15 percent, London's FTSE climbed 1.30 percent, the CAC 40 in France improved 1.48 percent and the SMI in Switzerland rose 1.12 percent.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $3.43 or 4.11 percent at $79.98 per barrel.