Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’183 0.2%  SPI 18’490 0.6%  Dow 47’917 -0.6%  DAX 23’804 0.0%  Euro 0.9246 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 0.5%  Gold 4’750 -0.3%  Bitcoin 57’767 1.7%  Dollar 0.7892 -0.1%  Öl 94.3 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Arms neuer KI-Chip wohl keine grosse Bedrohung ist
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Amazon-Aktie: Bedeutung der Fauna Robotik-Übernahme für den Wettbewerb mit Tesla
Beförderung nicht in Sicht? So lange sollte man trotzdem im Job bleiben
BioNTech-Aktie: Starker Phase-2-Erfolg bei Gebärmutterkrebs - Zulassung rückt näher
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
13.04.2026 02:58:29

Australian Markets Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Monday, extending the slight losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling below the 8,900.00 level, with weakness in gold miners, financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 67.30 points or 0.75 percent to 8,893.30, after hitting a low of 8,889.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 76.10 points or 0.83 percent to 9,079.70. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are edging up 0.1 to 0.4 percent each, while Fortescue is gaining almost 1 percent. Mineral Resources is losing almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 4 percent, Woodside Energy is adding more than 3 percent and Santos is advancing more than 2 percent, while Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is declining almost 3 percent, WiseTech Global is losing more than 2 percent, Appen is slipping almost 4 percent, Zip is tumbling almost 6 percent and Xero is down almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are lower. Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining are losing almost 4 percent each, while Resolute Mining is slipping more than 4 percent, Newmont is down more than 1 percent and Genesis Minerals is declining almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.3 percent and National Australia Bank is losing more than 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and Westpac are down almost 1 percent each. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.703 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Friday after recovering from an initial pullback to end Thursday's session mostly higher. The major averages fluctuated over the course of the session before closing mixed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 80.48 points or 0.4 percent to a more than one-month closing high of 22,902.89, the S&P 500 edged down 7.77 points or 0.1 percent to 6,816.89 and the Dow slid 269.23 points or 0.6 percent to 47,916.57.

Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day little changed. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K's FTSE 100 Index both closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices slumped Friday despite persistent tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $1.15 or 1.18 percent at $96.72 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte gesucht
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
10.04.26 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
10.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Auf Erholungskurs?
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’753.65 19.94 BCISGU
Short 14’031.48 14.00 BY8SXU
Short 14’559.49 8.92 SWOBGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’183.28 10.04.2026 17:30:03
Long 12’696.52 19.94 SKPBQU
Long 12’396.43 13.85 SZXBHU
Long 11’871.07 8.89 S9HB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
ETF-Sparplan richtig starten: Ohne typische Anfängerfehler
NIO-Aktie vor Trendwende? Jim Cramer setzt auf Tesla-Konkurrent aus China
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: WWDC-Termin bestätigt - diese Highlights werden erwartet
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: 40-Milliarden-Wette - Risiko oder cleverer Schachzug?
EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Gewinnen
Handel in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.