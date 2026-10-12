Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’787 1.1%  SPI 19’543 1.1%  Dow 51’655 0.8%  DAX 25’087 1.1%  Euro 0.9294 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’173 0.8%  Gold 4’196 1.5%  Bitcoin 68’490 0.9%  Dollar 0.8302 0.0%  Öl 104.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Nach Rekord-Buchgewinn: So geht es mit der Strategy-Aktie weiter
S&P 500 vor Absturz? Auf diese Sicherheits-Titel setzen Experten jetzt
Trotz Risiken: UBS bleibt optimistisch für europäische Aktien
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche-Aktie im Blick: Neue Studiendaten zu Hoffnungsträger Vamikibart
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
12.10.2026 02:58:09

Australian Markets Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is moving above the 8,750.00 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks. Energy stocks are the only weak spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 48.60 points or 0.56 percent to 8,765.20, after touching a high of 8,771.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 44.80 points or 0.50 percent to 8,922.50. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is advancing almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is gaining more than 1 percent, Mineral Resources is adding more than 2 percent and Fortescue is up almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy and Santos are losing almost 1 percent each, while Origin Energy is edging down 0.4 percent and Beach energy is declining almost 2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is advancing more than 3 percent and Zip is adding more than 4 percent, while WiseTech Global and Xero are gaining almost 3 percent each. Appen is flat.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining and Evolution Mining are adding almost 2 percent each, while Genesis Minerals and Newmont are gaining almost 1 percent each. Northern Star Resources is advancing more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are gaining more than 1 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is flat.

In other news, shares in Maas Group are tumbling almost 10 percent on the failed Firmus IPO. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.699 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move back to the upside during trading on Friday after coming under pressure over the course of the previous session. The major averages all finished the day firmly in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 423.31 points or 0.8 percent to 51,654.95, the Nasdaq climbed 172.83 points or 0.6 percent to 27,366.17 and the S&P 500 rose 46.18 points or 0.6 percent to 7,811.54.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both shot up by 1.1 percent.

Crude oil prices showed a lack of direction on Friday as traders await more concrete developments regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $0.33 or 0.4 percent to $91.82 a barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude

Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11.10.26 Logo WHS Qualitätsaktien erkennen: Warum BASF enttäuscht und Visa überzeugt!
09.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lam Research, Oracle, Palantir Technologies
09.10.26 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
09.10.26 Marktüberblick: Telekomaktien im Fokus
09.10.26 SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
08.10.26 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Interroll Holding AG
08.10.26 Die Branche greift zum Controller
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’361.28 19.76 SCBOJU
Short 14’649.63 13.92 STVB4U
Short 15’187.35 8.97 SXB6GU
SMI-Kurs: 13’787.40 09.10.2026 17:30:13
Long 13’222.94 19.21 S8BFJU
Long 12’940.53 13.77 SI7B8U
Long 12’393.34 8.91 S6IBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude
Vom Börsenstar zum Problemfall: Was ist bei der Novo Nordisk-Aktie los?
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Air-Defence-Chef geht wegen Erschöpfung
Roche-Aktie im Blick: Neue Studiendaten zu Hoffnungsträger Vamikibart
NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen
Nestlé-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Grossinvestment von 2 Milliarden Dollar in Mexiko beschlossen
Ölpreise und Renditen belasten Börsen: SMI beendet Handel mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Aktien New York Schluss: Schwächer - Steigende Ölpreise verunsichern
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.