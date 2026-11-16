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16.11.2026 02:07:15

Australian Markets Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 9,100.00 level, with weakness in mining stocks partially offset by gains in technology, energy and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 13.30 points or 0.15 percent to 9,068.90, after hitting a low of 9,046.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.30 points or 0.10 percent to 9,195.20. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources and Fortescue are edging down 0.4 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Origin Energy is gaining almost 1 percent. Beach energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is adding almost 2 percent, Zip is up almost 1 percent, while Appen and Xero are advancing more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is declining almost 1 percent, while Evolution Mining, Genesis Minerals and Newmont are edging down 0.1 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each, while Westpac is edging down 0.5 percent. ANZ Banking is flat.

In other news, shares in Adore Beauty Group are plummeting more than 28 percent after the beauty retailer cut its guidance following distribution centre disruption.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.677 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move back to the downside in early trading on Friday after recovering from an initial slump but still ending Thursday's session mostly lower. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 once again regained ground as the day progressed but closed in negative territory.

The Nasdaq slid 229.82 points or 0.9 percent to 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 fell 30.73 points or 0.4 percent to 7,561.67, while the narrower Dow closed up 50.46 points or 0.1 percent to 52,347.55.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday, with the renewal of U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns offset by the International Energy Agency's forecast of a global crude surplus. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.08 or 0.09 percent at $88.66 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Henkel - Der Umbau trägt Früchte

Starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Prognose und milliardenschwere Übernahmen sorgen für Schwung bei Henkel. Auch an der Börse läuft es rund: Die Aktie zählt 2026 zu den DAX-Outperformern und nimmt nun Kurs auf das Fünf-Jahres-Hoch.

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US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Während KI und grosse Technologiekonzerne die Börse prägen, geraten andere Branchen aus dem Blickfeld vieler Anleger. Doch können gerade dort interessante Chancen entstehen?

In dieser Ausgabe von Wall Street Live spricht Olivia mit Tim Schäfer über die US-Midterms, die Stimmung in New York und die Reaktionen an der Börse. Ausserdem erklärt Tim, weshalb er US-Hausbauer und etablierte Lebensmittelkonzerne spannend findet – und warum er auch bei deutlichen Kursverlusten an seiner langfristigen Anlagestrategie festhält.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’719.07 19.42 SQRBDU
Short 16’022.65 13.90 SYDBKU
Short 16’669.66 8.71 SLB6MU
SMI-Kurs: 15’106.12 13.11.2026 17:30:00
Long 14’437.06 19.30 SGWFBU
Long 14’116.36 13.77 S3BFPU
Long 13’495.65 8.86 SYBVIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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