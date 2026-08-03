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03.08.2026 05:26:10

Australian Market Trims Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early losses in mid-market trading on Monday, reversing the gains in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 8,900.00 level, with weakness across most sectors led by energy and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 11.10 points or 0.12 percent to 8,965.70, after hitting a low of 8,940.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 7.10 points or 0.08 percent to 9,129.90. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue is losing more than 2 percent, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are edging down 0.2 percent each. BHP Group is edging up 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent, Woodside Energy is down more than 2 percent and Santos is slipping almost 2 percent, while Origin Energy is gaining more than 2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block losing almost 2 percent, while WiseTech Global, Zip and Xero are declining more than 1 percent. Appen is gaining more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Resolute Mining and Newmont are down more than 1 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is edging down 0.4 percent and Northern Star Resources is losing almost 1 percent. Evolution Mining is gaining almost percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent, while Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each. National Australia Bank is edging up 0.1 percent. In other news, shares in FleetPartners are jumping more than 16 percent after receiving a $770 million takeover bid from SG Fleet.

Shares in IperionX are slipping almost 6 percent after the critical minerals company announced that its ultimate parent company would be redomiciled to Texas and listed directly on the Nasdaq.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.0, revised higher from the preliminary estimate of 51.7. That's up from 51.5 in June, and marked the strongest expansion since January.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.704 on Monday.

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Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Long 13’715.99 19.19 SYB31U
Long 13’408.00 13.71 SNB4VU
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