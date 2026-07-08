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08.07.2026 05:32:15

Australian Market Trims Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday, but extending the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 8,750 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks. Energy stocks were the only bright spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 66.90 points or 0.76 percent to 8,737.00, after hitting a low of 8,676.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 75.20 points or 0.84 percent to 8,929.50. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 3 percent and Fortescue is slipping almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are down more than 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is advancing almost 4 percent, Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent, Santos is surging more than 5 percent and Beach energy is adding more than 3 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and Xero are down almost 1 percent each, while Zip is losing more than 2 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping more than 3 percent and Appen is declining almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is declining almost 2 percent and National Australia bank is losing more than 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are down almost 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are losing more than 4 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is sliding almost 5 percent, Northern Star Resources is slipping almost 3 percent and Newmont is down more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.693 on Wednesday.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

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SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

SpaceX, künstliche Intelligenz, Tech-Aktien und Quantencomputing: Viele Börsenthemen lösen bei Privatanlegern derzeit FOMO aus. Doch wann ist ein Trend wirklich eine Investmentchance und wann nur übertriebene Euphorie?

In der aktuellen Folge von «Wall Street Live» spricht Olivia Hähnel mit Tim Schäfer über den SpaceX-Hype, FOMO bei IPOs und die Frage, warum Geduld an der Börse oft wichtiger ist als der Einstieg in den neuesten Trend. Dabei geht es um hohe Bewertungen, Tech-Konzentration im Depot, KI-Aktien wie Nvidia und Microsoft, Dividendenaktien, langfristiges Investieren und das Zukunftsthema Quantencomputing.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

07.07.26 Logo WHS DAX Future Livetrading: 40 Punkte Gewinn aus der Range geholt
07.07.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
07.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
07.07.26 Marktüberblick: Samsung Electronics im Fokus
07.07.26 Erst neues Hoch, dann Gewinnmitnahmen
07.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter nach dem neuen Rekordhoch
06.07.26 SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.07.26 Gold nach starker Korrektur – im Spannungsfeld geldpolitischer Treiber
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’953.98 19.33 S3PBUU
Short 15’242.51 13.89 S4B3QU
Short 15’815.83 8.88 SCVB9U
SMI-Kurs: 14’360.45 07.07.2026 17:30:11
Long 13’751.53 19.20 SABE5U
Long 13’445.28 13.75 SJB42U
Long 12’870.52 8.86 SXEBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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