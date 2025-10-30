Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’314 -0.4%  SPI 17’047 -0.2%  Dow 47’632 -0.2%  DAX 24’124 -0.6%  Euro 0.9281 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’706 0.0%  Gold 3’945 0.1%  Bitcoin 88’968 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7999 0.8%  Öl 64.9 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Coinbase legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Samsung und SK Hynix: KI-Partner treiben Preise und Gewinne in Milliardenhöhe
ETH-Transfer wirft Fragen auf: Plant die Ethereum Foundation einen Verkauf?
Ausblick: Reddit zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Tesla-Aktie: "Mad Max"-Funktion kehrt in Teslas Fahrassistenz zurück
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
30.10.2025 04:25:55

Australian Market Trims Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is trimming its early losses in mid-market moves on Thursday, but adding to the losses in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,900 level, with gains in iron ore miners and financial stocks partially offset by weakness in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 23.90 points or 0.27 percent to 8,902.30, after hitting a low of 8,876.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 24.80 points or 0.27 percent to 9,194.40. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 1 percent, Fortescue is adding more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is edging up 0.4 percent and Mineral Resources is jumping almost 12 percent on upbeat results and record iron ore shipments.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is adding almost 1 percent, Santos is edging up 0.2 percent and Woodside Energy is gaining almost 2 percent, while Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 4 percent, Appen is declining more than 6 percent, Xero is down almost 3 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping more than 2 percent and Zip is sliding almost 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank and Westpac are gaining more than 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is edging up 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Genesis Minerals are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while Resolute Mining is declining almost 4 percent. Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.2 percent and Newmont is adding almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.659 on Thursday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morning Call spricht die Schweizer Unternehmer-Ikone Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma) mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über Führung, Wachstum, Kooperationen, seine Zeit bei der NZZ und darüber, warum Zuhören der wichtigste Leadership-Skill ist.

Die perfekte Folge für alle, die sich für Pharmastrategien, Galenica/Vifor und Unternehmertum interessieren.

🎯 Themen im Interview mit Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma)

– Antrieb und Führungsphilosophie eines Unternehmers
– Erfolgsweg von Galenica – Lehren aus Jahrzehnten Führung
– Frauenquote, Teamkultur und Leadership bei OM Pharma
– Internationale Expansion: China, USA und neue Märkte
– Forschung, Druck und Verantwortung in der Pharmaindustrie
– Inspiration, Balance und persönliche Haltung zum Erfolg
– Zukunftsvisionen: Schweiz, Unternehmertum und Investments

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

29.10.25 SMI stürzt ab
29.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.10.2025
29.10.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
29.10.25 Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall
29.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse treten auf der Stelle
28.10.25 Logo WHS Starbucks Aktienanalyse vor den Zahlen – beim Geschäftsmodell dreht sich nicht unbedingt alles um die Kaffeebohne
28.10.25 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Rheinmetall AG
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’823.22 19.56 S2S3VU
Short 13’094.83 13.71 UEBSLU
Short 13’580.05 8.95 UJOBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’314.10 29.10.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’736.05 18.56 SHFB5U
Long 11’507.12 13.87 BIYSFU
Long 11’008.02 8.95 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
adidas-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Gewinne sprudeln
BASF-Aktie steigt: Besseres Ergebnis als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf beginnt im November -- Sparkurs bei Investitionen
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie höher: Anleger reagieren positiv auf Sparprogramm und Rückkäufe
Bernstein Research veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: adidas-Aktie mit Outperform
NVIDIA-Aktie dank Milliardendeal im Plus - Nokia springt zweistellig hoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen uneins -- SMI und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus - Nikkei mit Allzeithoch
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT am Mittwochvormittag gefragt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochvormittag stärker

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
04:01 GNW-News: KI-gestützte Verwaltung unterstützt neuestes Linux-Release von SUSE
02:44 GNW-News: Die VOOPOO VINCI S ist da: 2000 mAh Leistung, 40 Watt maximale Leistung, atemberaubende Ästhetik
23:35 ROUNDUP 2: Schlappe für Wilders - Aber rechte Parteien weiter stark
23:28 Niederlande: Wahlsieger Jetten sieht Sieg über 'Hass von Wilders'
23:25 Selenskyj: Lage in Pokrowsk hart, in Kupjansk etwas besser
23:22 Trump: Freue mich sehr auf Treffen mit Xi
22:58 Niederlande: Timmermans tritt als Parteichef zurück
22:49 GNW-News: YPrime führt eine Advanced eCOA Oversight ein, um die Verantwortlichkeit der Prüfer und die Sicherheit der Teilnehmer zu stärken
22:15 Facebook-Konzern will KI-Ausbau weiter beschleunigen