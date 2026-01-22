Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’157 -0.1%  SPI 18’206 0.0%  Dow 49’077 1.2%  DAX 24’561 -0.6%  Euro 0.9297 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’883 -0.2%  Gold 4’831 1.4%  Bitcoin 71’535 2.6%  Dollar 0.7957 0.7%  Öl 65.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Richemont21048333Swiss Re12688156Sunrise Communications138622040Meta Platforms14917609
Top News
Tesla-Aktie unter der Lupe: Die geplatzten Versprechen von CEO Musk - was 2025 nicht eingetreten ist
Alphabet-Aktie zieht 2025 kräftig an: Wie stehen die Chancen für 2026?
Rally bei Gold, Silber & Kupfer: Wird sich der Aufwärtstrend 2026 fortsetzen?
Urlaub finanzieren mit ETFs - sinnvoll oder riskant?
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
22.01.2026 04:19:51

Australian Market Trims Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is trimming its early gains in mid-market moves on Thursday, snapping the three-session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving well above the 8,800 level, with gains across most sectors led by financial and energy stocks. Gold miner stocks were the only weak spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 47.60 points or 0.54 percent to 8,830.50, after touching a high of 8,864.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 45.60 points or 0.50 percent to 9,154.20. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is gaining almost 3 percent, while BHP Group and Mineral Resources are edging up 0.4 to 0.5 percent each. Fortescue is losing almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos, Beach energy and Woodside Energy are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Origin Energy is adding more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block, Zip and Appen are gaining almost 2 percent each, while WiseTech Global is edging up 0.1 percent. Xero is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are gaining almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is advancing more than 2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding 1.5 percent.

Among gold miners, Resolute Mining is down more than 2 percent, Evolution Mining is declining more than 4 percent, Northern Star Resources is tumbling more than 6 percent, Genesis Minerals is losing more than 3 percent and Newmont is slipping more than 4 percent.

In economic news, the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That was well below forecasts for 4.4 percent and down from 4.3 percent in November. The participation rate was 66.7 percent - unchanged from November but missing expectations for 66.8 percent.

The Australian economy added 65,200 jobs last month - well exceeding forecasts for an increase of 28,300 following the loss of 21,300 jobs in the previous month. Full-time employment increased by 54,800 to 10,101,100 people, while part-time employment increased by 10,400 to 4,582,900 people.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.679 on Thursday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

21.01.26 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
21.01.26 SMI-Anleger drücken weiter auf Verkaufsknopf
21.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Weiter abwärts
20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
20.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’683.67 19.66 UFLBSU
Short 13’955.45 13.86 SJLB4U
Short 14’477.39 8.96 SY6B1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’156.81 21.01.2026 17:31:36
Long 12’613.33 19.95 SYWB0U
Long 12’306.54 13.72 S6EBMU
Long 11’797.58 8.99 S79B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochmittag mit Verlusten
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
Buy-Note für SAP SE-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Jefferies & Company Inc.
UBS AG bescheinigt Neutral für Nestlé-Aktie
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
US-Börsen beenden Handel stark im Plus -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Mittwochnachmittag stärker
BASF Aktie News: BASF reagiert am Mittwochmittag positiv

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:49 DAVOS/Merz redet: Wie antwortet er auf Trump?
05:49 Ukraine-Gespräche: US-Vertreter in Moskau erwartet
05:49 Misstrauensantrag gegen Kommission: EU-Parlament entscheidet
05:49 Wadephul in Äthiopien - Besuch bei Afrikanischer Union
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Volksstimme' zu Trump und Europa
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Lausitzer Rundschau' zu Friedensclub
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Münchner Merkur' zu Trump/Davos
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zu Trump in Davos
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Straubinger Tagblatt/Landshuter Zeitung' zu Mercosur
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten