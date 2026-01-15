Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’465 0.8%  SPI 18’544 0.8%  Dow 49’150 -0.1%  DAX 25’286 -0.5%  Euro 0.9316 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’005 -0.4%  Gold 4’626 0.9%  Bitcoin 77’604 1.7%  Dollar 0.8000 -0.1%  Öl 65.1 -0.6% 
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Wachstumshoffnung durch Abnehmmittel-Strategie
Lummis-Gesetz bringt US-Krypto-Regulierung voran: Abstimmung für Januar 2026 geplant
Meta-Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen
Ein-Faktor-ETFs und Multifaktor-ETFs: Das gilt es zu wissen
TSMC-Aktie im Blick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
15.01.2026 04:37:31

Australian Market Trims Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is trimming its early gains in mid-market moves on Thursday, but extending the gains in the previous three sessions, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying above the 8,800 level, with gains in mining stocks tracking higher bullion and iron ore prices. Most other sectors displayed a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 16.40 points or 0.19 percent to 8,837.00, after touching a high of 8,881.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 9.10 points or 0.10 percent to 9,160.90. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is gaining 1.5 percent and Fortescue is edging up 0.5 percent, while BHP Group and Mineral Resources are advancing almost 3 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos is edging down 0.2 percent, Beach energy is declining almost 4 percent and Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent, while Woodside Energy is edging up 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.1 percent and Appen is advancing almost 3 percent. Xero is losing more than 2 percent, while Afterpay owner Block and Zip are declining more than 3 percent each.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is gaining almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are edging up 0.1 to 0.4 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Resolute Mining is edging up 0.5 percent, Evolution Mining is gaining almost 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is advancing almost 2 percent, while Genesis Minerals is down almost 1 percent and Newmont is edging down 0.4 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.668 on Thursday.

14.01.26 US-Banken eröffnen die Gewinnsaison für Q4 2025
14.01.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.01.2026
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
14.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Die nächsten Rekorde
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’996.46 19.95 BSUSOU
Short 14’274.08 13.99 SNQBTU
Short 14’800.41 9.00 SX4B2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’464.84 14.01.2026 17:30:05
Long 12’922.84 19.95 S7TBWU
Long 12’604.87 13.64 SYWB0U
Long 12’098.92 9.00 SXMBOU
RENK Aktie News: RENK verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste
UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Bayer ein
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Moderna-Aktie zieht an: Kombi-Impfstoff für COVID-19 und Grippe ab 2027 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich in Grün: CEO entschuldigt sich in Videobotschaft für Rückruf von Babynahrung
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung mit Underweight

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:22 GNW-News: Neuer Standort Lommel, Belgien: Aqua free schließt Aufbauphase mit ISO 9001-Zertifizierung erfolgreich ab!
22:58 Trump: Kommen mit Venezuela sehr gut zurecht
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Werte und Banken belasten
22:32 GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Deutschland sendet Soldaten - keine Lösung in Grönlandkrise
22:31 Trump: Uns wurde gesagt, dass Tötungen im Iran aufhören
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Schwergewichte und Banken belasten
22:15 Ölpreise drehen ins Minus nach Trump-Aussagen zu Iran
21:23 Merz: Genehmigung der EU für neue Gaskraftwerke steht bevor
21:08 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt etwas