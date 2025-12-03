Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'890 0.3%  SPI 17'706 0.3%  Dow 47'474 0.4%  DAX 23'711 0.5%  Euro 0.9337 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'686 0.3%  Gold 4'206 -0.6%  Bitcoin 73'858 6.3%  Dollar 0.8030 -0.2%  Öl 62.3 -1.6% 
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Starker Preisverfall bei Model 3 und Y verunsichert Anleger
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
KI-Hype um NVIDIA & Co.: Warum ein anderer Tech-CEO bewusst dagegen hält - und damit Erfolg hat
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
Dottikon-Aktie: Firmenchef setzt auf Stabilität statt "ewiges Wachstum"
03.12.2025 04:22:55

Australian Market Trims Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday, but extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just below the 8,600 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in financial and energy stocks partially offset by weakness in gold mining stocks. Technology and iron ore miners were mixed.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 11.70 points or 0.14 percent to 8,591.40, after touching a high of 8,622.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 11.30 points or 0.13 percent to 8,888.80. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is edging up 0.2 percent and Mineral Resources is adding more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing almost 1 percent. Fortescue is flat.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is adding more than 1 percent, Woodside Energy is edging up 0.2 percent and Origin Energy is gaining almost 1 percent. Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Appen is gaining more than 2 percent, Zip is advancing almost 3 percent and WiseTech Global is adding more than 1 percent, while Afterpay owner Block is tumbling more than 6 percent and Xero is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and National Australia bank are edging up 0.2 percent each, while ANZ Banking is gaining more than 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding almost 1 percent. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is edging down 0.4 percent, Resolute Mining is slipping more than 2 percent and Northern Star Resources is declining more than 1 percent, while Newmont and Genesis Minerals are down almost 1 percent each.

In other news, shares in Predictive Discovery are skyrocketing more than 16 percent after Perseus Mining tabled an unsolicited takeover bid that values the gold miner higher than its planned merger with Robex Resources.

In economic news, Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months following an upward revision from 0.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP was up 2.1 percent - again missing expectations for 2.2 percent but still up from the upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 1.8 percent). GDP per capita was flat this quarter but increased 0.4 percent since September 2024.

Meanwhile, the services sector in Australia continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI core of 52.8. That's up from 52.5 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.657 on Wednesday.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’890.25 02.12.2025 17:30:27
Long 10’692.13 8.57 3SSMJU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Investment? - Deshalb könnte sich der SoundHound AI-Aktienkurs bis 2026 verdoppeln
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Definitive Nachlassstundung erhalten
Aktien von Warner Bros und Netflix uneins: Rennen um Medienkonzern geht offenbar weiter - Netflix weiter dabei
BASF Aktie News: BASF am Dienstagvormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Airbus-Aktie fällt: A320-Rumpfdefekt drückt November-Zahlen - Airbus bewertet weitere Schritte
Ethereum bereitet sich auf die Quanten-Ära vor: Vitalik Buterin präsentiert Roadmap bis 2028
Plug Power-Aktie erholt sich: NASA-Deal stärkt Perspektiven der Wasserstoff-Industrie

Top-Rankings

Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
So hat Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Burrys Portfolio in Q3 2025
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:26 Kreml: Witkoff bespricht Moskauer Ergebnisse mit Trump
23:19 ROUNDUP: BVB scheitert nach Blutleer-Auftritt im DFB-Pokal
23:04 BVB scheitert nach Blutleer-Auftritt im DFB-Pokal
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Auf Erholungskurs nach schwachem Monatsauftakt
22:27 ROUNDUP/Hegseth zu umstrittenem Angriff: Keine Überlebenden gesehen
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Auf Erholungskurs nach schwachem Monatsauftakt
22:14 Game 'Tiny Bookshop' setzt sich beim Entwicklerpreis durch
22:13 AstraZeneca-Aktie: Klage um möglichen Impfschaden - OLG verschiebt Entscheidung
21:51 ROUNDUP/Geduldsprobe: Hugo Boss sieht Geschäftsbelebung erst 2027 - Aktie fällt