Australian Market Trims Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early gains in mid-market moves, but extending the gains in the previous three sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,600 level, with gains in gold miners, financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 7.00 points or 0.08 percent to 8,613.50, after touching a high of 8,649.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 7.60 points or 0.09 percent to 8,906.90. Australian stocks ended significantly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Fortescue and Mineral Resources are losing more than 1 percent each, while BHP Group is edging down 0.3 percent and Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos is down more than 1 percent, Beach energy is declining more than 2 percent and Woodside Energy is slipping almost 1 percent, while Origin Energy is adding almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is adding more than 2 percent, Zip is surging more than 5 percent, WiseTech Global is advancing almost 6 percent, Appen is up 1.5 percent and Xero is gaining 2.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each, while Westpac is edging down 0.2 percent. ANZ Banking is flat.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining more than 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is adding more than 1 percent, Genesis Minerals is up almost 2 percent and Newmont is advancing 2.5 percent, while Resolute Mining is losing almost 1 percent.

In economic news, the value of new private capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted6.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$48.999 billion. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent and was up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior. On a yearly basis, capex was up 6.9 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.653 on Thursday.