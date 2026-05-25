Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’503 0.4%  SPI 19’052 0.4%  Dow 50’580 0.6%  DAX 24’889 1.2%  Euro 0.9108 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’019 1.0%  Gold 4’506 -0.9%  Bitcoin 59’572 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7849 -0.3%  Öl 104.1 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
KNDS-Aktie im Blick: Rüstungskonzern hält am geplanten Börsengang fest
Umbau im Aktien-Depot von Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn reduziert Warner Bros. Discovery - Peloton aufgestockt
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Neuer Logistikdienst erhöht Druck auf FedEx und UPS
Aktienrennen der Chip-Konzerne: Infineon vs. STMicroelectronics - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.05.2026 05:25:19

Australian Market Swings To Notable Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading notably higher in mid-market trading on Monday after opening in the red, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is moving above the 8,700.00 level, with gains in mining and financial stocks partially offset by weakness in energy and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 48.70 points or 0.56 percent to 8,705.70, after hitting a low of 8,644.70 and a high of 8,713.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 49.00 points or 0.55 percent to 8,926.20. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is adding more than 1 percent and Mineral Resources is advancing almost 3 percent, while Fortescue and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly loser. Beach energy is down more than 2 percent, Santos is losing more than 3 percent, Woodside Energy is declining more than 4 percent and Origin Energy is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.5 percent, WiseTech Global is down almost 1 percent and Appen is tumbling almost 6 percent, while Zip is edging up 0.2 percent. Xero is flat.

Gold miners are mostly higher., Genesis Minerals is jumping almost 6 percent, Evolution Mining is gaining more than 4 percent and Resolute Mining is soaring more than 9 percent, while Newmont and Northern Star Resources are surging almost 5 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging up 0.5 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are gaining almost 1 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.716 on Monday.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Deere: Kommt es zur Duplizität der Ereignisse?

Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
22.05.26 Aufwärtstrend hält an
22.05.26 Marktüberblick: Merck gesucht, Airbus unter Druck
22.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
21.05.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
20.05.26 Deutschlands Chemieriesen im Wandel
20.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’034.20 19.49 SB5BKU
Short 14’320.05 13.72 BZWSSU
Short 14’874.42 8.73 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’502.88 22.05.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’913.14 19.21 SPSB7U
Long 12’637.55 13.86 SKPBQU
Long 12’098.50 8.96 SX6B9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow-Rekord - andere Indizes nur knapp darunter
Rheinmetall-Aktie: "Google der Rüstungsbranche"? Experte warnt
KW 21: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
KW 21: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - keine Fortschritte im Iran-Krieg
Aktienrennen der Chip-Konzerne: Infineon vs. STMicroelectronics - Was Anleger wissen müssen
RBC Capital Markets veröffentlicht Bewertung: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie mit Sector Perform

Top-Rankings

KW 21: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 21: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 21: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.