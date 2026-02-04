Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’373 -0.3%  SPI 18’427 -0.3%  Dow 49’241 -0.3%  DAX 24’781 -0.1%  Euro 0.9164 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’995 -0.2%  Gold 4’947 6.1%  Bitcoin 58’653 -4.4%  Dollar 0.7754 0.0%  Öl 67.9 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Accelleron Industries116936091
Top News
Ausblick: Alphabet präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Alternative zum Tagesgeldkonto? So sinnvoll sind Tagesgeld-ETFs
Tesla treibt Dojo 3 voran: Neue Rolle im Konzern
Ethereums Kampf mit dem Datenmüll: Vitalik Buterin fordert radikale Änderung!
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett spricht Warnung aus - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
Suche...
04.02.2026 04:25:41

Australian Market Swings To Notable Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is swinging to notable gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 8,900 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in financial, mining and energy stocks partially offset by weakness in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 52.30 points or 0.59 percent to 8,909.40, after hitting a low of 8,832.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 37.20 points or 0.41 percent to 9,186.50. Australian stocks ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Fortescue is adding more than 1 percent. Mineral Resources is losing almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is advancing more than 2 percent, while Woodside Energy and Beach energy are adding almost 3 percent each. Origin Energy is losing more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is slipping more than 6 percent, Zip is tumbling almost 6 percent each, Xero is plunging more than 13 percent, Appen is losing almost 2 percent and WiseTech Global is sliding more than 7 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.4 percent each, while National Australia bank and Commonwealth Bank are gaining more than 1 percent each. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining almost 3 percent, Northern Star Resources is surging almost 6 percent and Newmont is adding almost 4 percent, while Resolute Mining and Genesis Minerals are advancing more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.702 on Wednesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

03.02.26 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Gerresheimer AG
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
03.02.26 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
03.02.26 SMI trotzt den negativen Vorgaben
03.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips legen zu
02.02.26 Ölmarkt im Umbruch: Zwischen Überangebot, Energiewende und geopolitischem Risiko
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’937.55 19.72 SXXBOU
Short 14’214.14 13.97 B62SOU
Short 14’771.23 8.82 SLSBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’372.58 03.02.2026 17:30:08
Long 12’841.73 19.58 S34BNU
Long 12’539.88 13.61 SATBDU
Long 12’024.10 8.97 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group fällt am Dienstagmittag
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot
Aktien von NVIDIA und Microsoft im Fokus: Ärger mit OpenAI - Zweifel an KI-Chips wachsen
PayPal Aktie News: PayPal reagiert am Dienstagmittag positiv
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Dienstagnachmittag mit Kurseinbussen
ChatGPT-Prognose: XRP, Ethereum und warum die KI Bitcoin Hyper als nächsten Ausreisser markiert
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Nachmittag mit Kursverlusten
Ausblick: UBS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
SMI fällt letztlich zurück -- DAX schlussendlich kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet Handel klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Plus

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:49 Kanzler Merz bricht zu erster Reise in die Golfregion auf
05:49 Wadephul besucht Südsee-Königreich Tonga
05:49 Ukraine und Russland sprechen wieder in Abu Dhabi
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zu Abhängigkeit von US-Tech-Konzernen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Rundschau' zu Armut
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' zu Eintritt fürs Oktoberfest
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu Kreml/Ukrainer
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Münchner Merkur' zu CDU/Sozialstaat
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Stuttgarter Zeitung' zu Epstein-Akten
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zu EU-Kommission/Emissionshandel