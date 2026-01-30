Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’148 1.0%  SPI 18’161 0.7%  Dow 49’072 0.1%  DAX 24’309 -2.1%  Euro 0.9154 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.7%  Gold 5’380 -0.7%  Bitcoin 64’540 -5.5%  Dollar 0.7646 -0.5%  Öl 70.9 3.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Bitcoin-Treasury-Check: Aktien von Metaplanet und MicroStrategy im Vergleich
Rekordjahr 2026 erwartet: Xtrackers sieht neue Trends am ETF-Markt
Börsenfeiertage an der Zürcher Börse 2026: Dann hat die SIX handelsfrei
Aeva Technologies-Aktie im Fokus: Was Anleger über den neuen NVIDIA-Partner wissen müssen
Kein IPO? Star-Investor stellt Mega-Börsengang von SpaceX infrage
Suche...
eToro entdecken
30.01.2026 04:37:20

Australian Market Slips To Notable Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slipping to notable losses in mid-market moves on Friday after opening well in the green, extending the slight losses in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,900 level, with weakness in gold miners and technology stocks partially offset by gains in financial and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 63.10 points or 0.71 percent to 8,864.40, after touching a high of 8,971.60 and a low of 8,863.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 79.10 points or 0.86 percent to 9,157.80. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Fortescue is losing more than 2 percent, Mineral Resources is declining more than 3 percent, BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent and Rio Tinto are losing more than 1 percent. Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is advancing almost 2 percent, while Woodside Energy and Beach energy are gaining more than 1 percent each. Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is losing almost 4 percent, Zip is slipping almost 3 percent, Xero is declining more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is down almost 2 percent, while Appen is again skyrocketing more than 27 after reporting upbeat revenues for the fourth quarter, driven by growth in its China and global businesses.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Westpac is gaining more than 1 percent. Gold miners are weak. Evolution Mining is declining almost 5 percent, Genesis Minerals is tumbling almost 7 percent and Northern Star Resources is losing more than 1 percent, while Resolute Mining and Newmont are sliding more than 5 percent each..

In other news, shares in Ioneer are tumbling almost 19 percent after the lithium and boron company announced the receipt of firm commitments from institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors to raise approximately US$50 million.

In economic news, producer prices in Australia were up 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged. On a yearly basis, process jumped 3.5 percent - unchanged and matching expectations.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia said total credit in Australia was up 0.8 percent on month in December, exceeding expectations for 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged. Credit was up 7.7 percent on year.

Housing credit was up 0.7 percent on month and 6.9 percent on year, while personal credit rose 0.5 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year and business credit gained 1.0 percent on month and 9.7 percent ion year. Broad money rose 0.5 percent on month and 7.2 percent on year.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.699 on Friday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

29.01.26 UBS Logo Quantum Computing: Schlüsseltechnologie mit Wachstumspotenzial
29.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58%) auf Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG
29.01.26 Eine Woche der Erholung für US-Aktien
29.01.26 SMI taucht kräftig ab
29.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bilanzsaison im Anlegerfokus
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
27.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Swisscom, UBS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’655.32 19.58 S8QBLU
Short 13’944.46 13.64 SXXBOU
Short 14’449.45 8.89 S4BB8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’147.93 29.01.2026 17:30:32
Long 12’596.28 19.88 SHAB3U
Long 12’315.99 13.93 S6EBMU
Long 11’780.09 8.89 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf D-Wave Quantum
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
Krypto-Märchen werden wahr: Wie das digitale Gold eine neue Generation von Superreichen schuf
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Roche-Aktie leichter: Investition in neues Genentech-Werk in North Carolina verdoppelt
ABB-Aktie erreicht neues Rekordhoch: Sprung im Schlussquartal - Industrieareal in Zürich verkauft

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:11 Visa mit Gewinn und Umsatzplus - Verbraucherausgabe bleiben robust
23:05 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Microsoft brechen ein - Bedenken am Wachstum im KI-Bereich
22:56 US-Gesandter zu Waffenabgabe: Hamas hat keine Wahl
22:54 ROUNDUP: Russland will angeblich Beschuss eiskalten Kiews pausieren
22:53 Neuer Paragraf gegen 'Wegwerf-Agenten'
22:53 Dänischer König: Fühle mit den Grönländern
22:53 Russische Starlink-Drohnen: Ukraine arbeitet mit SpaceX an Lösung
22:49 Drohender Shutdown? Kein Durchbruch bei Abstimmung im Senat
22:48 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj lobt Merz' Führungsstärke