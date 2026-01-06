Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Deutsche Bank Ausblick 2026: Aktien, Zinsen & Märkte bleiben volatil, aber chancenreich
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Patent zeigt mögliche Starlink-Integration
06.01.2026 04:29:06

Australian Market Slips To Notable Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slipped to notable losses in mid-market trading on Tuesday after opening in the green, following a flat closed in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 8,700 level, with weakness in financial and gold miner stocks partially offset by gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 40.50 points or 0.46 percent to 8,688.10, after touching a high of 8,771.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 33.70 points or 0.37 percent to 9,001.00. Australian stocks closed nearly flat on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 1 percent, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are adding almost 1 percent each. Fortescue is losing almost 2 percent. Oil stocks are mixed. Beach energy and Origin Energy are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while Woodside Energy and Santos are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is advancing more than 4 percent and Xero is adding almost 1 percent, while Appen and Zip are gaining more than 1 percent each. WiseTech Global is down almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are weak. Evolution Mining, Resolute Mining and Newmont are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is losing more than 1 percent. Northern Star resources is edging up 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are all losing more than 2 percent each.

In other news, shares in BlueScope Steel are skyrocketing almost 22 percent after confirming it had received a $30 per share takeover offer from a consortium led by SGH Ltd and US-based Steel Dynamics.

In economic news, the service sector in Australia continued to expand in December, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 51.1. That's down from 52.8 in November, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.672 on Tuesday.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

