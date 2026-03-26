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26.03.2026 04:24:04

Australian Market Slips To Modest Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is slipping to modest losses in mid-market moves on Thursday after alternating across the unchanged line, reversing some of the gains in the previous two sessions, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying below the 8,550 level, with weakness in gold miners and technology stocks nearly offset by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 22.60 points or 0.27 percent to 8,511.70, after touching a high of 8,558.70 and a low of 8,503.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 33.50 points or 0.38 percent to 8,711.80. Australian stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is gaining almost 1 percent and BHP Group is edging up 0.4 percent, while Fortescue is edging down 0.4 percent and Mineral Resources is losing almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy and Woodside Energy are adding more than 2 percent each, while Santos is gaining almost 2 percent and Origin Energy is up almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is declining almost 2 percent, WiseTech Global is losing more than 2 percent and Xero is sliding almost 3 percent, while Appen is adding more than 1 percent and Zip is gaining almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining almost 1 percent, Commonwealth Bank is adding more than 1 percent and ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among gold miners, Resolute Mining is declining almost 3 percent, Newmont is slipping almost 2 percent, Genesis Minerals is sliding more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is edging down 0.4 percent, while Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.3 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.694 on Thursday.

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