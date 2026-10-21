Australian Market Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Australian shares are trading slightly lower on Wednesday after opening in the green, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling to near the 8,800 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with a mixed performance across most sectors.

The markets slipped into the red following hawkish comments from RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser saying tighter monetary policy was working, but warned that the inflation outlook remained "materially worse" partly due to elevated oil prices.

Markets now price in a 44 percent chance of a November interest rate hike, up from 30 percent on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 7.90 points or 0.09 percent to 8,809.00, after touching a high of 8,841.90 and a low of 8,802.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 6.50 points or 0.07 percent to 8,937.70. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue is edging down 0.4 percent. Mineral Resources is edging up 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is edging up 0.3 percent and Origin Energy is gaining almost 1 percent, while Woodside Energy is losing almost 1 percent. Beach energy is advancing almost 4 percent after reporting record sales revenue and higher production for the first quarter.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and Xero are gaining more than 1 percent each, while WiseTech Global is edging up 0.3 percent. Appen is edging down 0.5 percent and Zip is declining almost 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia bank is gaining almost 1 percent, while Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.1 to 0.3 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining, Genesis Minerals and Newmont are losing more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is advancing almost 3 percent and Resolute Mining is gaining almost 2 percent.

In other news, shares in NextDC are plummeting almost 40 percent after slashing guidance on power delays at its M3 data centre in Melbourne's West Footscray.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.701 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday after recovering from an early pullback and moving mostly higher early in the session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back slightly below the unchanged line, although the Dow held on to a strong gain.

The Dow reached its best closing level in over a month, jumping 529.85 points or 1 percent to 52,495.88. The S&P 500 also rose 21.84 points or 0.3 percent to 7,712.57, but the Nasdaq edged down 6.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,424.82. The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices dropped on Tuesday following reports that Qatar and Pakistan are pushing for a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.76 or 1.82 percent at $101.84 per barrel.