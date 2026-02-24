Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.02.2026 02:06:07

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading slightly higher on Tuesday, reversing some of the losses in the previous two sessions, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying above the 9,000 mark, with gains is mining and energy stocks partially offset by weakness in financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 13.00 points or 0.14 percent to 9,039.00, after touching a high of 9,054.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 11.80 points or 0.13 percent to 9,263.30. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 2 percent and Mineral Resources is surging almost 5 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are adding almost 1 percent each. Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is gaining more than 1 percent, while Santos, Origin Energy and Beach energy are edging up 0.2 to 0.4 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is declining more than 3 percent, Zip is declining almost 4 percent, Xero is down more than 2 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 3 percent and Appen is advancing almost 4 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining and Northern Star resources are advancing more than 3 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is gaining 1.5 percent and Newmont is edging up 0.1 percent. Resolute Mining is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.2 percent each, while ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent. Westpac is flat.

In other news, shares in Monadelphous Group are jumping more than 13 percent after the mining and engineering services provider posted upbeat results for the first-half of the year. It also declared a higher interim dividend of 49 cents per share. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.706 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday after turning in a strong performance last week. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the Dow tumbling to its lowest closing level in a month.

The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Dow slumped 821.91 points or 1.7 percent to 48,804.06, the Nasdaq slid 258.80 points or 1.1 percent to 22,627.27 and the S&P 500 declined 71.76 points or 1.0 percent to 6,837.75.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DX Index slumped 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Monday as demand concerns reappeared following the uncertainty generated by the tariff issues. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery slipped $0.10 or 0.15 percent to $66.38 per barrel.

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?

Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:

Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat

Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.

Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Nachmittag ins Minus
Ypsomed Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Nachmittag aus Ypsomed
Oracle Aktie News: Oracle am Montagnachmittag Verlust reich
Aktien von Samsung und NVIDIA im Fokus: HBM4 als Schlüsselkomponente für "Vera Rubin"-GPU?
Ypsomed Aktie News: Ypsomed am Montagvormittag leichter
Gold- und Silberpreis ziehen wegen neuer Zoll-Unsicherheit an
BELIMO-Aktie bricht trotzdem ein: Gewinn 2025 gesteigert
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Nachmittag Verlust reich
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group verbilligt sich am Mittag
Partners Group-Aktie im Sinkflug: Software-Ängste verschrecken Anleger

22:40 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Klare Verluste - KI-Ängste und Zölle belasten
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwacher Wochenstart - KI-Ängste und Zölle belasten
21:18 UN-Chef: Ukraine-Krieg ist Schandfleck für kollektives Bewusstsein
21:06 US-Militär greift erneut mutmaßliches Drogenschmugglerboot an
21:09 Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Deutsche Bank Research streicht Kaufvotum und kappt Kursziel
20:58 WDH/ROUNDUP 2/Epstein-Skandal: Britischer Ex-Botschafter festgenommen
20:44 Wadephul: Betteln Putin nicht hinterher
20:42 Devisen: Euro behauptet sich weitgehend
20:01 Aktien New York: Schwacher Wochenstart - KI-Ängste und Zölle belasten
19:54 ROUNDUP 2/Epstein-Skandal: Britischer Ex-Botschafter festgenommen