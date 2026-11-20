(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading significantly lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous six sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,650 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 74.60 points or 0.85 percent to 8,655.80, after hitting a low of 8,597.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 80.40 points or 0.91 percent to 8,756.20. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources is declining more than 1 percent and BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent, while Fortescue and Rio Tinto are gaining more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy, Origin Energy and Santos are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent each, while is adding more than 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block and Xero are tumbling almost 7 percent each, while Zip is sliding more than 10 percent, Appen is declining more than 5 percent and WiseTech Global is slipping almost 5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are losing almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.2 percent. Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.2 percent.

Gold miners are weak. Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are losing almost 3 percent each, while Genesis Minerals and Newmont are slipping more than 3 percent each. Resolute Mining is down more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Monash IVF are plummeting almost 22 percent after it issued a full-year profit warning for fiscal 2027, projecting underlying net profit after tax to come in materially below fiscal 2026 and consensus estimates.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.665 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Thursday but showed a substantial downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.

The major averages all finished the day sharply lower. The Dow plummeted 1,101.11 points or 2.2 percent to 49.097.06, the Nasdaq plunged 550.69 points or 2.3 percent to 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 tumbled 147.80 points or 2 percent to 7,175.83.

The major European markets have all also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday as fears of supply disruptions increased in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.17 or 0.20 percent at $83.43 per barrel.