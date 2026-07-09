Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’174 -1.3%  SPI 19’932 -1.3%  Dow 52’348 -1.1%  DAX 24’897 -2.2%  Euro 0.9228 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’205 -1.8%  Gold 4’078 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’230 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8082 0.0%  Öl 79.5 4.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882SpaceX156888148Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Der Weg in den nächsten Milliardenmarkt ist geebnet
Unterschätzte Atomkraft-Aktie: Dieser Nebenwert rückt dank SpaceX ins Rampenlicht
Galderma und Sandoz neu im SMI - Kühne+Nagel und Swisscom draussen
Neue Spannungen im Nahen Osten: So reagieren US-Dollar, Franken und Euro
Analystenschar hebt nach IPO-Sperrfrist den Daumen für die SpaceX-Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
09.07.2026 03:15:20

Australian Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is trading significantly lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,700 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 76.70 points or 0.87 percent to 8,708.40, after hitting a low of 8,700.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 72.80 points or 0.81 percent to 8,906.50. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue are declining more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is losing almost 4 percent and Mineral Resources is edging down 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is edging up 0.2 percent and Santos is gaining almost 1 percent, while Woodside Energy and Origin Energy are adding more than 1 percent each.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and Xero are losing more than 1 percent each, while Appen is slipping almost 2 percent, Zip is down almost 1 percent and WiseTech Global is declining more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are losing more than 1 percent each, while Westpac is down almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Newmont is losing more than 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is slipping more than 3 percent, Genesis Minerals is down more than 1 percent, Evolution Mining is declining almost 3 percent and Resolute Mining is sliding almost 4 percent.

In other news, shares in Fletcher Building are surging more than 5 percent after it raised FY26 profit guidance as quarterly volumes rise, flagged caution for early FY27.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.693 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks regained ground over the course of the trading day on Wednesday after moving sharply lower early in the session. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Nasdaq reaching positive territory.

The Dow slumped 576.76 points or 1.1 percent to 52,348.39, pulling back further off their record closing high set on Monday. The S&P 500 also fell 21.14 points or 0.3 percent to 7,482.71, but the Nasdaq rose 51.96 points or 0.2 percent to 25,870.65.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FSE 100 Index slumped by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both plunged by 2.2 percent.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Wednesday amid renewed Middle East tensions after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fresh strikes. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $3.16 or 4.49 percent at $73.60 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
08.07.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise ziehen an
08.07.26 SMI weiter gut behauptet
08.07.26 Logo WHS DAX Gewinne in 30 Minuten - Kostenloses Webinar heute um 08:45 Uhr
08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
08.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse drehen wieder nach unten
07.07.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
07.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
02.07.26 Gold nach starker Korrektur – im Spannungsfeld geldpolitischer Treiber
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’828.26 19.54 SMJBFU
Short 15’152.16 13.55 SX0BIU
Short 15’707.35 8.86 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’174.35 08.07.2026 17:31:03
Long 13’618.00 18.90 SMB1YU
Long 13’344.32 13.94 SVBOKU
Long 12’751.58 8.89 BSU9TU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall zieht Reissleine nach F126-Aus: Das macht die Aktie - auch TKMS, RENK & HENSOLDT im Blick
BMW-Aktie in Rot: Silbermedaille bei den Elektroautos zurück erobert - VW an der Spitze, Tesla rutscht ab
Tech-Crash im Chipsektor: DeepSeek-Bericht reisst Aktien von Intel in die Tiefe - auch AMD und Micron im Anlegerfokus
Siemens Energy-Aktie verliert weiter: Markt ignoriert JPMorgan-Konter
Waffenstillstand vorbei: SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX rutscht unter 25'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Abend in Grün
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Der Weg in den nächsten Milliardenmarkt ist geebnet
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot am Vormittag billiger
RENK Aktie News: RENK gibt am Mittag nach
Analystenschar hebt nach IPO-Sperrfrist den Daumen für die SpaceX-Aktie

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.