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11.06.2026 02:54:59

Australian Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is trading significantly lower on Thursday, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,600 level, with weakness across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks. Energy stocks were the only bright spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 71.90 points or 0.83 percent to 8,581.40, after hitting a low of 8,555.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 80.70 points or 0.91 percent to 8,776.30. Australian stocks ended notably lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are declining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue is slipping more than 2 percent and Mineral Resources is losing almost 4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy, Santos and Woodside Energy are advancing almost 3 percent each, while Origin Energy is gaining almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is slipping 2.5 percent and Xero is down more than 2 percent, while Zip and WiseTech Global are losing almost 2 percent each. Appen is flat

Among the big four banks, Westpac, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are all losing almost 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing almost 4 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining more than 4 percent, Newmont is tumbling almost 5 percent, Genesis Minerals is slipping almost 6 percent and Resolute Mining is sliding more than 5 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.700 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Wednesday but came under considerable selling pressure over the course of the trading day. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Dow tumbled 953.33 points or 1.9 percent to 49,918.78, the Nasdaq plunged 509.32 points or 2 percent to 25,169.50 and the S&P 500 slumped 119.66 points or 1.6 percent to 7,266.99.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent.

Crude oil prices surged Wednesday on concerns about the gulf conflict intensifying further after the U.S. and Iran resumed attacks, keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was up $2.26 or 2.56 percent at $90.46 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’988.82 19.93 SAIB4U
Short 14’272.78 13.91 SYMBIU
Short 14’821.10 8.85 SJBE8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’463.33 10.06.2026 17:31:26
Long 12’903.53 19.64 SE2BZU
Long 12’597.64 13.63 SQ6BJU
Long 12’089.36 8.96 SGSB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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