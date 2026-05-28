Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’627 0.8%  SPI 19’230 0.7%  Dow 50’644 0.4%  DAX 25’178 0.0%  Euro 0.9150 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’071 0.1%  Gold 4’458 -1.1%  Bitcoin 58’433 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7868 0.1%  Öl 95.0 -4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Helvetia Baloise46664220NVIDIA994529Sunrise Communications138622040Amrize143013422
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Altcoin-ETFs abgestossen: Goldman Sachs zieht bei XRP und Solana den Stecker
Ölpreis- und Renditeschock: Welche Aktien laut Evercore jetzt widerstandsfähiger sind
Auf diese Aktien setzt Starinvestor Carl Icahn Q1 2026
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Anleger fliehen nach enttäuschendem Ausblick: Zscaler-Aktie bricht um ein Viertel ein - das steckt dahinter
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
28.05.2026 03:05:12

Australian Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is trading significantly lower on Thursday, reversing the gains in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 8,650 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 74.00 points or 0.85 percent to 8,643.70, after hitting a low of 8,638.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 74.90 points or 0.84 percent to 8,870.30. Australian stocks ended notably higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent, Fortescue is losing more than 1 percent, BHP Group is edging down 0.4 percent and Mineral Resources is down almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is down more than 1 percent and Santos is edging down 0.3 percent, while Woodside Energy and Origin Energy are losing almost 1 percent each.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 2 percent, while WiseTech Global is losing almost 2 percent, Zip is slipping almost 1 percent, Xero is down more than 1 percent and Appen is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are all losing more than 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are declining more than 3 percent each, while Newmont is tumbling more than 5 percent, Genesis Minerals is slipping more than 4 percent and Resolute Mining is sliding more than 6 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.713 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday but managed to end the day modestly higher. The Dow led the way higher, reaching a new record closing high along with the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

The major averages all ended the day in positive territory. The Dow climbed 182.60 points or 0.4 percent to 60,644.28, the Nasdaq inched up 18.55 points or 0.1 percent to 26,674.73 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,520.36.

Meanwhile, the major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Wednesday as investors continue to anticipate a potential U.S.-Iran agreement, despite the hard line from the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was down $5.05 or 5.38 percent at $88.84 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Ferrari zündet den Elektro-Turbo

Mit dem ersten vollelektrischen Modell wagt Ferrari den Schritt in eine neue Ära. An der Börse könnte der Sportwagenbauer nach soliden Quartalszahlen, starkem Auftragsbestand und einem charttechnischen Ausbruch ebenfalls wieder beschleunigen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.05.26 Europa verliert an Wachstum
27.05.26 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht – Siltronic im Fokus
27.05.26 Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert
27.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verschnaufpause nach dem Kurssprung
26.05.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ASML Holding NV
22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
20.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’160.24 19.60 SHSBXU
Short 14’439.21 13.94 SFNBRU
Short 14’967.58 8.96 SOXBAU
SMI-Kurs: 13’627.41 27.05.2026 17:31:20
Long 13’031.49 19.19 SYBDXU
Long 12’737.64 13.59 BSUR4U
Long 12’215.43 8.96 SC4B0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Rheinmetall-Aktie sinkt: Bundeswehr-Auftrag für Laser-Licht-Module
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Micron-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: UBS schürt mit Mega-Kursziel neue KI-Fantasie
NVIDIA Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von NVIDIA
Salesforce-Aktie fällt: Software-Riese verdient zwar mehr, bleibt aber hinter Erwartungen
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Marvell Technology, Inc. Profit Declines In Q1
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall schiebt sich am Mittwochnachmittag vor
Anleger fliehen nach enttäuschendem Ausblick: Zscaler-Aktie bricht um ein Viertel ein - das steckt dahinter

Top-Rankings

Auf diese Aktien setzt Starinvestor Carl Icahn Q1 2026
Im Depot von Starinvestor Carl Icahn kam es im ersten Quartal 2026 zu kleineren Anpassungen. So ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im ersten Quartal 2026 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröff ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Bridgewater baute im ersten Quartal 2026 sein Portfolio um. Während Software-Werte an Bedeutung ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.