SMI 13’466 -0.3%  SPI 18’583 -0.2%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’491 -0.5%  Euro 0.9167 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 -0.8%  Gold 4’776 -3.8%  Bitcoin 50’033 -12.1%  Dollar 0.7782 0.0%  Öl 67.3 -2.4% 
Tesla treibt Dojo 3 voran: Neue Rolle im Konzern
Ausblick: Shell verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: BBVA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Sony zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Plus500 Depot
06.02.2026 02:01:46

Australian Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading sharply lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 8,750 level, with weakness across all segments led by technology and mining stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 142.30 points or 1.60 percent to 8,746.90, after hitting a low of 8,739.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 164.30 points or 1.80 percent to 8,990.60. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is edging down 0.4 percent, BHP Group is declining almost 3 percent, Fortescue is losing almost 1 percent and Mineral Resources is tumbling more than 4 percent.

Oil stocks are weak. Santos is slipping more than 1 percent, Woodside Energy is down almost 2 percent, Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent and Beach energy is declining almost 4 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is declining almost 7 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 5 percent, Zip is sliding almost 6 percent, Xero is losing more than 2 percent and Appen is tumbling almost 9 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are losing more than 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are edging down 0.1 percent each. Gold miners are weak. Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are losing more than 2 percent each, while Newmont and Genesis Minerals are tumbling more than 6 percent each. Resolute Mining is down almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.692 on Friday.

On Wall Street, major U.S. stock indexes all moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way lower, tumbling to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The major averages ended the day off their worst levels of the session but still firmly negative. The Nasdaq plunged 363.99 points or 1.6 percent to 22,540.59, the S&P 500 tumbled 84.32 points or 1.2 percent to 6,798.40 and the Dow slumped 592.58 points or 1.2 percent to 48,908.72.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index declined by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged on Thursday after weak U.S. jobs data increased demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $1.87 or 2.87 percent at $63.27 per barrel.

UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank legt am Mittwochvormittag zu
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen
Clariant Aktie News: Clariant zieht am Mittag deutlich an
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochmittag im Plus
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett spricht Warnung aus - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch im Minus: KNDS-Aufträge erhalten - Rheinmetall; RENK & Co. im Blick
Partners Group-Aktie im Sinkflug: Software-Ängste verschrecken Anleger

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
23:09 Machado: Neuwahlen in Venezuela binnen zehn Monaten möglich
22:52 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Jobdaten, KI und Krypto verunsichern
22:38 Amazon plant Investitionen von 200 Milliarden Dollar - Kurs sackt ab
22:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 350 Kronen
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Jobdaten und KI-Investitionen verunsichern
21:53 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Asundexian senkt Schlaganfallrisiko deutlich - JPM: Daten positiv
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Bayer auf 'Overweight'
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Vinci nach starken Jahreszahlen auf 'Outperform'
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Enel nach Zahlen auf 'Underperform'
21:45 ROUNDUP 2/Weißes Haus: Verhandlungen mit dem Iran am Freitag