Australian Market Sharply Extends Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply extending its early gains in mid-market trading on Tuesday, adding to the gains in the previous two sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is moving well above the 9,100 level, with gains in technology and financial stocks partially offset by weakness in energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 106.70 points or 1.18 percent to 9,126.40, after touching a high of 9,135.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 112.20 points or 1.22 percent to 9,290.60. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is edging up 0.5 percent, while Mineral Resources is gaining almost 2 percent and Fortescue is adding more than 1 percent. BHP Group is edging down 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining more than 1 percent, Santos is edging up 0.3 percent and Woodside Energy is adding more than 1 percent, while Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent, Zip is surging almost 6 percent and Appen is jumping more than 6 percent while Xero and WiseTech Global are adding more than 2 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining and Newmont are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is advancing almost 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is adding almost 3 percent and Resolute Mining is up more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are gaining almost 2 percent each, while National Australia Bank is adding almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.702 on Tuesday.