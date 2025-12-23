Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’164 -0.1%  SPI 18’099 0.1%  Dow 48’363 0.5%  DAX 24’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’744 -0.3%  Gold 4’444 2.4%  Bitcoin 70’273 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7921 -0.4%  Öl 62.0 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Swisscom874251
Top News
Krypto-Riese wird zur Bank? Ripples Plan für eine Lizenz setzt JPMorgan unter Druck
Tesla-Aktie: So viele Tesla-Anteile stiess Finanzchef Taneja 2025 ab
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von Vestas, Orsted und Co.: US-Regierung setzt Offshore-Windprojekte aus
Suche...
eToro entdecken
23.12.2025 04:25:47

Australian Market Sharply Extends Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply expending the early gains in mid-market trading on Tuesday, adding to the gains in the previous three sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving well above the 8,750 level, with gains across most sectors led by financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 103.80 points or 1.19 percent to 8,803.70, after touching a high of 8,793.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 99.80 points or 1.11 percent to 9,100.50. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue is edging up 0.1 percent. Mineral Resources is edging down 0.2 percent. Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Beach energy are advancing almost 2 percent each, while Santos is adding almost 1 percent. Origin Energy is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 1 percent, while Zip is adding almost 2 percent, Xero is edging up 0.3 percent, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent and Appen is up more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining and Northern Star resources are edging down 0.1 to 0.2 percent each. Genesis Minerals and Resolute Mining are adding almost 1 percent each, while Newmont is gaining almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is advancing almost 2 percent and ANZ Banking is adding almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are gaining more than 1 percent each. In other news, shares in Goodman Group are jumping almost 9 percent after inking a A$14 billion partnership with CPP Investments to develop data centres across Europe, tapping into the booming demand for cloud and AI capabilities.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.667 on Tuesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

22.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ende gut, alles gut?
22.12.25 Marktüberblick: Gold und Silber setzen Rekordrally fort
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’644.87 19.96 SNWBGU
Short 13’940.90 13.72 U1CSRU
Short 14’478.69 8.78 BLPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’163.66 22.12.2025 17:31:59
Long 12’577.16 19.96 SYWB0U
Long 12’271.25 13.58 S1FBXU
Long 11’763.74 8.96 SPBBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla-Konkurrent rüstet für den grossen Durchbruch im Jahr 2026
Analysten bewerten die Nike-Aktie nach Zahlen: Chancen und Risiken für Anleger
DroneShield-Aktie vor dem Sprung: Wird 2026 das Jahr der grossen Rally?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Wie viel Kurspotenzial sehen die Analysten für das DAX-Papier jetzt?
EQS-News: Diginex Limited unterzeichnet wegweisende Vereinbarung zum Aufbau eines führenden Anbieters für Lieferketten-Compliance
Aufwärtstrend setzt sich fort: TUI-Aktie nach Dezember-Spurt auf Jahreshoch
Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
SMI-Titel UBS-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine UBS-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
UBS-Investment-Check: KI bleibt der Megatrend des Jahres 2026

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
22:30 Medien: Trump ruft weltweit Diplomaten der Biden-Ära zurück
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
22:15 Selenskyj warnt vor russischen Schlägen zu Weihnachten
22:19 Aktien von Vestas, Orsted und Co.: US-Regierung stoppt Offshore-Windprojekte
21:02 Devisen: Euro mit Gewinnen zu Beginn der Weihnachtswoche
20:40 Hersteller ruft Hunde-Snacks wegen Salmonellengefahr zurück
20:17 Maduro: 'Energie darf nicht zur Kriegswaffe werden'
19:59 Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
19:52 GNW-News: Technologische Finanzinnovationen treiben die tiefgreifende Integration von Wissenschaft, Industrie, Stadt und Talenten in Chinas Hightech-Industri...