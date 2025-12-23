|
Australian Market Sharply Extends Early Gains In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply expending the early gains in mid-market trading on Tuesday, adding to the gains in the previous three sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving well above the 8,750 level, with gains across most sectors led by financial and technology stocks.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 103.80 points or 1.19 percent to 8,803.70, after touching a high of 8,793.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 99.80 points or 1.11 percent to 9,100.50. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Monday.
Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue is edging up 0.1 percent. Mineral Resources is edging down 0.2 percent. Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Beach energy are advancing almost 2 percent each, while Santos is adding almost 1 percent. Origin Energy is edging down 0.1 percent.
Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 1 percent, while Zip is adding almost 2 percent, Xero is edging up 0.3 percent, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent and Appen is up more than 1 percent.
Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining and Northern Star resources are edging down 0.1 to 0.2 percent each. Genesis Minerals and Resolute Mining are adding almost 1 percent each, while Newmont is gaining almost 2 percent.
Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is advancing almost 2 percent and ANZ Banking is adding almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are gaining more than 1 percent each. In other news, shares in Goodman Group are jumping almost 9 percent after inking a A$14 billion partnership with CPP Investments to develop data centres across Europe, tapping into the booming demand for cloud and AI capabilities.
In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.667 on Tuesday.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
