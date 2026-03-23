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23.03.2026 04:42:02
Australian Market Pares Early Strong Losses In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is paring its early strong losses in mid-market trading on Monday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 8,400.00 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks. Energy stocks are the only bright spot amid spiking crude oil prices.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 56.30 points or 0.67 percent to 8,372.10, after hitting a low of 8,262.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 69.60 points or 0.81 percent to 8,558.70. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Friday.
Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing almost 2 percent each, while Mineral Resources is slipping more than 3 percent and Fortescue is declining almost 1 percent.
Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining more than 2 percent and Woodside Energy is edging up 0.4 percent, while Origin Energy and Santos are adding almost 1 percent each. Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 2 percent and Zip is gaining almost 3 percent, while WiseTech Global is sliding more than 4 percent, Appen is declining more than 3 percent and Xero is edging down 0.2 percent.
Gold miners are lower. Northern Star Resources is slipping more than 5 percent, Resolute Mining is tumbling more than 7 percent and Genesis Minerals is declining almost 5 percent, while Newmont and Evolution Mining are sliding more than 6 percent each.
Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while National Australia Bank is declining more than 1 percent. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.678 on Monday.
Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ
Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.
Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
Wie die VZ Fachkräfte rekrutiert und intern ausbildet
Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
Warum künstliche Intelligenz den Berater nicht einfach ersetzt
Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Wochenschluss auf Talfahrt -- SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesslich deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei im Feiertag
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende spürbar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.