Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’130 1.5%  SPI 19’957 1.2%  Dow 51’621 -0.1%  DAX 25’299 0.2%  Euro 0.9317 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’190 0.4%  Gold 4’106 -1.3%  Bitcoin 68’277 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8350 0.3%  Öl 106.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Givaudan1064593Sunrise Communications138622040
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Unterschätzter KI-Titel: Diese Aktie könnte NVIDIA und Palantir abhängen
Raumfahrt-Investments abseits von SpaceX: Auf diese Titel setzen Analysten
Aktien von Intel, AMD und Co. im Minus: ASML-Zahlen verpuffen am Chipmarkt
Galderma-Aktie: Fitch sieht positiven Ratingausblick nicht in Gefahr
Franken, Euro und US-Dollar: So bewegen sich die Devisen am Abend
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
15.10.2026 02:59:31

Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is trading notably lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,700 level, with weakness in mining and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 65.10 points or 0.75 percent to 8,662.80, after hitting a low of 8,641.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 76.60 points or 0.86 percent to 8,792.40. Australian stocks ended notably lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing more than 4 percent each, while Mineral Resources is slipping almost 4 percent and Fortescue is declining almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Beach energy are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Origin Energy is adding almost 2 percent and Santos is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 1 percent, while Zip, Appen and Xero are tumbling almost 6 percent each. WiseTech Global is gaining more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is advancing almost 2 percent, while Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is edging down 0.4 percent, Genesis Minerals is losing more than 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is down almost 1 percent, Resolute Mining is slipping almost 3 percent and Newmont is declining more than 2 percent.

In economic news, Australia posted a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.7 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That missed forecasts for 4.6 percent and was unchanged from the August reading following a revision from 4.6 percent.

The Australian economy lost 39.3K jobs last month versus expectations for an increase of 19.6K jobs following the downwardly revised addition of 29.3K in the previous month (originally 39.5K). The participation rate came in at 66.8 percent, missing forecasts for 67.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.696 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a more significant move to the downside during trading on Wednesday after ending yesterday's choppy trading day modestly lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a particularly steep drop on the day.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the end of the day but still closed in the red. The Nasdaq tumbled 511.51 points or 1.9 percent to 26,692.87 and the S&P 500 slumped 86.51 points or 1.1 percent to 7,7718.94. The narrower Dow posted a much more modest loss, with the blue chip index edging down 48.62 points or 0.1 percent to 51,621.48.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices spiked on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency warned that the recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic in the Middle East is threatening to derail a recovery in oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery climbed $1.20 or 1.3 percent to $95.34 a barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Take-Two Interactive - Das GTA VI-Fieber steigt

Gut fünf Wochen vor dem Verkaufsstart von GTA VI nimmt die Aktie von Take-Two Interactive Fahrt auf. Gut möglich, dass der Konzern schon vor dem Release des Gaming-Blockbusters die Prognose erhöht.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

14.10.26 Wenn sichere Häfen ins Wanken geraten: Gold und Franken als Alternative zu Staatsanleihen
14.10.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.10.2026
14.10.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 100-Tage-Linie als Widerstand
14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
13.10.26 Logo WHS DAX-Rally auf Ansage: Gap-Close bei 25.449 Punkten getroffen!
13.10.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf RWE AG
13.10.26 Alle SMI-Werte im Plus
09.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lam Research, Oracle, Palantir Technologies
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’664.65 19.90 SGQBEU
Short 14’967.20 13.79 SEBWZU
Short 15’515.59 8.93 SNBC4U
SMI-Kurs: 14’129.93 14.10.2026 17:31:30
Long 13’526.18 19.90 SGBWIU
Long 13’229.29 14.00 S8BFJU
Long 12’640.08 8.81 S33BNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unterschätzter KI-Titel: Diese Aktie könnte NVIDIA und Palantir abhängen
SpaceX-Aktie tiefer: Wurde Starlink für die Ukraine gedrosselt? - Brand an Starlink-Antennen auch in Bulgarien
ASML-Aktie klettert: KI-Boom treibt an - Prognose erhöht
Oracle Aktie News: Anleger schicken Oracle am Mittwochnachmittag tief südwärts
Ausblick: NEL ASA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Erste Schätzungen: Idorsia mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Lufthansa-Aktie schwächer: Swiss-CEO sieht mehr und verstärkte Krisen - Sieg im Bieterrennen um Portugals Tap
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot am Mittwochvormittag fester
DAX 40-Wert Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rheinmetall-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.