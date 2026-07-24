Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’215 -0.7%  SPI 19’932 -0.8%  Dow 51’712 -1.0%  DAX 24’763 -1.6%  Euro 0.9294 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’210 -1.7%  Gold 4’049 -2.0%  Bitcoin 53’164 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8165 0.0%  Öl 100.7 7.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Givaudan1064593
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Warum Carry Trades laut Goldman Sachs wieder gefragt sind
Ausblick: Volkswagen (VW) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Intel-Aktie kräftig im Aufwind: Umsatz und Gewinn sprengen alle Erwartungen
SK hynix: Warum Hebel-ETFs nicht für jeden Anleger geeignet sind
SAP-Aktie freundlich: Quartalsgewinn steigt stärker als erwartet - Cloudumsatz beeindruckt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
24.07.2026 02:49:30

Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading notably lower on Friday, snapping a three-session winning streak, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 8,800 level, with weakness across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks. Energy stocks were the only bright spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 56.10 points or 0.64 percent to 8,782.90, after hitting a low of 8,780.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 60.70 points or 0.67 percent to 8,957.40. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent and Fortescue is edging down 0.5 percent, while BHP Group and Mineral Resources are losing almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is adding more than 1 percent and Beach energy is advancing more than 3 percent, while Origin Energy and Santos are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block is edging down 0.1 percent, Appen is declining more than 3 percent and WiseTech Global is losing almost 4 percent, while Zip and Xero are slipping almost 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.1 to 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging up 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Genesis Minerals and Evolution Mining are losing more than 2 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is declining almost 3 percent, Newmont is edging down 0.2 percent and Resolute Mining is slipping almost 5 percent.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in July, and at a slightly faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7. That's up from 51.5 and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the services PMI jumped to 53.0 from 50.5 in June and the Composite PMI improved to 52.6 from 50.4.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.697 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a more substantial move to the downside during trading on Thursday after ending Wednesday's choppy session modestly lower. The major averages all moved notably lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly steep decline.

The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Nasdaq plunged 553.21 points or 2.2 percent to 25,137.69, the S&P 500 tumbled 90.66 points or 1.2 percent to 7,408.30 and the Dow slumped 506.93 points or 1 percent to 51,711.65.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both tumbled by 1.6 percent.

Crude oil prices surged again on Thursday amid concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East set off by new attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on two Saudi Arabian tankers in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $5.76 or 6.63 percent at $92.59 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASML
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Howmet Aerospace

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

23.07.26 Logo WHS Nasdaq-Schock zur Eröffnung: Absturz, V-Reversal und 100-Punkte-Kerzen!
23.07.26 Julius Bär: 30.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp
23.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäischer Emissionshandel – Neue Regeln, altes Prinzip/Pan American Silver – Enorme Reserven
23.07.26 Roche und Nestlé heute im Fokus
23.07.26 Marktüberblick: Airbus und Gea haussieren
23.07.26 Südkorea: Das Nervenzentrum der KI-Revolution
22.07.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch
21.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’783.99 19.61 STVB4U
Short 15’093.37 13.77 SK3BLU
Short 15’684.18 8.73 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’214.95 23.07.2026 17:31:36
Long 13’604.51 19.61 S6BJTU
Long 13’294.29 13.77 SPB9EU
Long 12’713.06 8.89 SKPBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie sackt kräftig ab: Absatzmengen steigen - Profitabilität bleibt unter Druck
ServiceNow-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Gewinn deutlich höher - Prognosen übertroffen
SAP-Aktie freundlich: Quartalsgewinn steigt stärker als erwartet - Cloudumsatz beeindruckt
Tesla-Aktie -14 Prozent: Höhere Erlöse, aber Gewinn enttäuscht
Alphabet offenbart erstmals offiziellen Wert der SpaceX-Beteiligung: So viel steckt im Musk-Konzern
Nestlé Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Donnerstagvormittag aus Nestlé
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen
Roche-Aktie springt an: Zahlen im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Währungseffekte belasten weiter
SpaceX-Aktie vor herbem Rückschlag? Warum ein Analyst 30 Prozent Abwärtspotenzial sieht
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé gibt am Mittag deutlich nach