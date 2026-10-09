Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’637 -1.2%  SPI 19’338 -1.1%  Dow 51’232 0.1%  DAX 24’807 -1.2%  Euro 0.9325 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’127 -0.9%  Gold 4’135 0.6%  Bitcoin 67’813 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8314 -0.2%  Öl 104.2 3.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sika41879292Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Sandoz124359842Lindt1057075
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Goldman bleibt bei „Sell“ – schafft der neue Adobe-CEO die Wende?
Token statt Tresor: Wie sich der Goldmarkt neu erfindet
BlackRock & XRP: Steht der Mega-ETF kurz bevor?
Anleihen-ETFs - das sollten Anleger wissen
Krypto-Markt im Fokus: Ex-Banker sieht in Chinas Strategie den Superzyklus-Auslöser
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
09.10.2026 03:14:22

Australian Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading notably higher on Friday, snapping a four-session losing streak, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving up to near the 8,700 level, with gains in energy and financial stocks partially offset by weakness in mining and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 35.30 points or 0.41 percent to 8,696.20, after hitting a low of 8,660.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 30.30 points or 0.34 percent to 8,853.50. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources and BHP Group are losing almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue is declining more than 2 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Origin Energy, Santos and Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent each, while Woodside Energy is losing almost 1 percent

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block is losing almost 1 percent, Zip is adding almost 3 percent and Appen is slipping more than 2 percent, while Xero and WiseTech Global are gaining almost 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac are gaining more than 1 percent each, while and ANZ Banking is adding almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is edging down 0.3 percent, Genesis Minerals is down more than 1 percent, Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Resolute Mining is declining almost 2 percent, while Newmont is gaining almost 2 percent.

In other news, shares in Electro Optic Systems are surging almost 6 percent after the anti-drone technology company announced its largest-ever counter-drone contract worth $700 million with a Gulf state member. Shares in Maas Group are in a trading halt after following the news that Firmus has pulled its IPO. Maas holds a 3.2 percent stake in Maas.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.696 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday, adding to the modest losses posted in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a notable move to the downside, pulling back further off the record closing high set on Tuesday.

The Nasdaq ended the day off its lows of the session but still slumped 345.35 points or 1.3 percent to 27,193.34. The S&P 500 also fell 36.41 points or 0.5 percent to 7,765.36, although the narrower Dow bucked the downtrend and inched up 51.77 points or 0.1 percent to 51,231.64.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil price gave back some ground in mid-day trading moved back to the upside since then. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up by $3.65 or 4.1 percent at $91.93 a barrel after spiking by as much as $4.92 or 5.6 percent to a high of $93.20 a barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude

Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

08.10.26 Logo WHS Telekom und NVIDIA: Zündet KI jetzt die T-Aktie?
08.10.26 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Interroll Holding AG
08.10.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Durchatmen nach der Rallye/Micron / NVIDIA – KI-Euphorie auf Hochtouren
08.10.26 Die Branche greift zum Controller
08.10.26 Marktüberblick: FMC unter Druck
08.10.26 Pharma-Schwergewichte stützen den SMI
06.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’257.01 19.59 S3B1TU
Short 14’542.69 13.95 SRB97U
Short 15’082.34 9.00 SQBAIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’637.00 08.10.2026 17:30:32
Long 13’118.41 19.45 SJBCVU
Long 12’826.88 13.88 SGHBWU
Long 12’279.62 9.00 SXDBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude
Krypto-Markt im Fokus: Ex-Banker sieht in Chinas Strategie den Superzyklus-Auslöser
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Zürcher FDP-Vertreter lobbyieren anscheinend gegen strenge Eigenkapitalvorschriften
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagnachmittag stärker
NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot am Donnerstagvormittag nahe Vortagesniveau
VW-Aktie im Blick: Konzern holt mehr als 22'000 Elektroautos in die Werkstatt
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Partner Zealand Pharma meldet positive Abnehm-Daten - China-Kooperation verkündet
Samsung steigert operativen Gewinn deutlich: Anleger schicken die Aktie dennoch abwärts
Frisches Finanzpolster für Rheinmetall: Kreditlinie verdoppelt - Aktie gibt nach

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.