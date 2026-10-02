Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’623 -1.5%  SPI 19’331 -1.4%  Dow 50’927 0.0%  DAX 24’939 -1.0%  Euro 0.9342 -1.3%  EStoxx50 6’175 -1.5%  Gold 4’179 0.5%  Bitcoin 70’259 0.6%  Dollar 0.8312 -0.5%  Öl 103.5 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Lindt1057075
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Apple plant KI-Server mit M8-Ultra-Chips und prüft NVIDIA-Technologie - Aktien im Blick
Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Für wen sich Dividenden-ETFs wirklich lohnen
September 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Alphabet-Aktie unter der Lupe: TPU-Chips könnten NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen
Suche...
02.10.2026 03:05:32

Australian Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading notably higher on Friday, reversing some of the sharp losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,650 level, with gains in energy, financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 43.80 points or 0.51 percent to 8,658.20, after touching a high of 8,666.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 41.70 points or 0.47 percent to 8,836.10. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources and BHP Group are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue is edging up 0.2 percent. Rio Tinto is edging down 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is adding almost 2 percent, Origin Energy is edging up 0.5 percent, Santos is gaining more than 2 percent and Beach energy is advancing more than 3 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent, Zip is adding more than 2 percent and Appen is surging almost 6 percent, while Xero and WiseTech Global are advancing more than 4 percent each.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank is gaining almost 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.2 to 0.4 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed. Northern Star Resources is gaining almost 2 percent and Genesis Minerals is edging up 0.2 percent. Newmont and Evolution Mining are edging down 0.2 to 0.3 percent each, while Resolute Mining is losing more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Lendlease Group are down more than 5 percent after it extended MSG North sale deadline, with possible $160 million funding required if the deal collapses.

Shares in Artrya are jumping almost 17 percent on news that the Huntsville Hospital Health System signed a five-year commercial agreement.

Shares in Data#3 are surging more than 8 percent after it provided strong earnings forecast. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.692 on Friday.

Shares in Praemium are also surging more than 8 percent after the resignation of its CEO Anthony Wamsteker. On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Thursday following the mixed performance seen during Wednesday's session. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher.

The S&P 500 rose 14.91 points or 0.2 percent to 7,666.45, while the Dow inched up 20.51 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 50,926.56 and the Nasdaq crept up 10.53 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,871.45.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed notable moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices showed another substantial move to the upside on Thursday following reports that Chinese refiners have suspended oil product exports for October. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.53 or 2.8 percent to $92.95 a barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

Inside Trading & Investment

01.10.26 Logo WHS DAX bricht weg – steckt eine institutionelle Verkaufsorder dahinter?
01.10.26 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
01.10.26 El Niño und Rohstoffe: Wenn das Wetter die Märkte bewegt
01.10.26 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf COSMO N.V.
01.10.26 SMI verliert Kontakt nach oben
01.10.26 Marktüberblick: CTS Eventim unter Druck, Nikkei haussiert, Micron erfreut
28.09.26 KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’231.89 19.48 SHBEEU
Short 14’532.41 13.69 SGBK2U
Short 15’068.89 8.92 SKUBAU
SMI-Kurs: 13’622.85 01.10.2026 17:30:31
Long 13’092.02 19.76 S4BF7U
Long 12’785.69 13.76 SI6BUU
Long 12’239.76 8.95 SMABBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie leichter: Investor Artisan Partners fordert Bank-Wegzug aus der Schweiz
Infomaniak startet mit hohen Kursschwankungen an Schweizer Börse
UBS Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Donnerstagvormittag vermehrt von UBS
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow unter Druck - Inflationsdaten verpuffen
Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
Dow schlussendlich stabil -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer - 25'000-Punkte-Marke fällt -- Nikkei letztlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Roche-Aktie stabil: Konzern erzielt mit Giredestrant positive Daten bei fortgeschrittenem Brustkrebs
Micron-Aktie nach Zahlen im Fokus: Umsatz und Gewinn über den Prognosen

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2026: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.