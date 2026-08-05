Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’463 0.6%  SPI 20’340 0.7%  Dow 54’086 1.7%  DAX 26’202 0.8%  Euro 0.9334 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’487 0.9%  Gold 4’078 0.6%  Bitcoin 51’892 0.9%  Dollar 0.8093 -0.1%  Öl 78.8 -6.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Helvetia Baloise46664220Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Lonza1384101Galderma133539272ams-OSRAM137918297
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
CXMT-Aktie: Chinas Speicherchip-Offensive sorgt für Nervosität bei Micron & Co.
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: 13F-Filing voraus - Auf diese Aktien setzt Greg Abel
Circle-Aktie unter Druck? Open USD verschärft den Stablecoin-Wettbewerb
Robustes Depot-Design: Allwetter, Goldener Schmetterling und Permanent-Portfolio im Direktvergleich
Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
05.08.2026 03:12:50

Australian Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian shares are trading notably higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 9,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains is mining and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in financial and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 62.30 points or 0.68 percent to 9,208.10, after touching a high of 9,213.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 66.30 points or 0.71 percent to 9,378.20. Australian stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 3 percent, Fortescue is up almost 1 percent, Mineral Resources is advancing more than 3 percent and Rio Tinto is adding almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Origin Energy is down almost 1 percent and Woodside Energy is declining almost 3 percent, while Beach energy and Santos are losing almost 2 percent each.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 2 percent, WiseTech Global is advancing more than 3 percent, Zip is jumping almost 6 percent, Xero is adding more than 1 percent and Appen is surging almost 7 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is losing more than 1 percent. National Australia bank is flat.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining almost 2 percent and Northern Star Resources is adding almost 3 percent, while Genesis Minerals and Newmont are up more than 1 percent each. Resolute Mining is edging down 0.3 percent.

In other news, shares in Neuren Pharmaceuticals are jumping more than 17 percent after it reported upbeat financial results for the second quarter and upgrading its guidance for the full-year 2026.

Shares in IperionX are surging more than 8 percent, rebounding from a recent sell-off over plans of its ultimate parent company to be redomiciled to Texas and listed directly on the Nasdaq.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.704 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly in positive territory during Tuesday's session, extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions. The major averages all showed significant moves to the upside, with the Dow, NASDAQ and S&P 500 all hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow rallied 907.47 points or 1.71 percent to finish at 54,085.88, while the NASDAQ soared 671.10 points or 2.59 percent to end at 26,584.99 and the S&P 500 jumped 136.02 points or 1.79 percent to close at 7,736.52. The major European markets have all also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged again on Tuesday amid rising optimism over a resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict, easing supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $4.66 or 5.80 percent at $75.68 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Deutsche Telekom: Chance vor den Zahlen

T-Mobile US liefert Rückenwind, nun muss die Mutter nachlegen. Überzeugt der Konzern am 6. August mit seinen Halbjahreszahlen, könnte die Telekom-Aktie ihr Comeback fortsetzen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Inside Trading & Investment

04.08.26 Logo WHS DAX auf Rekordkurs – doch an der Wall Street wächst die Gefahr!
04.08.26 Julius Bär: 11.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
04.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Kühne + Nagel, Stadler Rail
04.08.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verhaltener Monatsbeginn
03.08.26 ETF Compass Juli-Review: Krypto-ETFs als grosse Gewinner mit bis zu 28 Prozent Plus
30.07.26 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall nach Zahlen gefragt – Können die Bullen dem DAX neue Impulse liefern?
29.07.26 KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
27.07.26 Optische Netzwerke: Die zunehmend bedeutende Schlüsseltechnologie
24.07.26 Nestlé-Zahlen belasten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’075.56 19.55 SLSB2U
Short 15’376.90 13.82 S9B6IU
Short 15’965.99 8.79 SRPBPU
SMI-Kurs: 14’463.23 04.08.2026 17:30:14
Long 13’894.96 19.69 S4BZAU
Long 13’585.01 13.82 SQBLOU
Long 13’005.28 8.93 SPSB7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

AMD steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im zweiten Quartal deutlich - Aktie dennoch unter Druck
SpaceX-Zahlen sind da: Umsatz top, Verlust sorgt für Diskussionen - Aktie tiefer
Ausblick: DHL präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Lufthansa passt Prognose nach schwachem Q2 an - Swiss meldet gemischte Zahlen - Aktie zweistellig tiefer
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen
Bayer-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Gewinn überrascht positiv - Agrarsparte liefert starkes Quartal
Ausblick: Siemens Energy öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
BioNTech-Aktie rutscht ab: Umsatz und Gewinn schwächeln
Siemens Energy-Aktie vor Quartalszahlen: Chancen und Risiken im Check

Top-Rankings

Juli 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Juli 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Juli 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Juli 2026 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen Leit ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Juli 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.