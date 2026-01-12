Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’422 0.5%  SPI 18’503 0.5%  Dow 49’504 0.5%  DAX 25’262 0.5%  Euro 0.9316 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’997 1.6%  Gold 4’510 0.7%  Bitcoin 72’494 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.3%  Öl 63.0 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
Tesla-Aktie: Analysten erwarten spürbaren Preisrückgang beim Cybertruck
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
Ölpreis, Holzpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffe am Abend entwickeln
Suche...
eToro entdecken
12.01.2026 04:13:12

Australian Market Nearly Halves Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is nearly halving its early gains in mid-market trading on Monday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is moving just above the 8,750.00 level, with gains across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks. Iron ore miners were the only weak spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 32.30 points or 0.37 percent to 8,750.10, after touching a high of 8,785.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 37.60 points or 0.42 percent to 9,083.50. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 3 percent, Rio Tinto is down more than 1 percent and Fortescue is declining almost 2 percent, while Mineral Resources is gaining almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed. Beach energy is advancing more than 3 percent and Woodside Energy is gaining almost 1 percent, while Santos and Origin Energy are edging down 0.3 to 0.5 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is adding almost 3 percent, Zip is gaining almost 1 percent, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.2 percent and Appen is advancing almost 4 percent. Xero is flat.

Gold miners are higher. Northern Star Resources is adding more than 3 percent and Newmont is surging almost 6 percent, while Genesis Minerals and Evolution Mining are gaining almost 3 percent each. Resolute Mining is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.3 percent. In other news, shares in Light & Wonder are skyrocketing almost 16 percent after the gambling product and services firm settled a lawsuit with Aristocrat Leisure, agreeing to pay $190 million.

Shares in PWR Holdings are surging almost 6 percent after the advanced cooling products and solutions provider announced a US$9.1 million follow-on defence and aerospace contract to supply advanced cooling solutions for a US government project.

Shares in Imricor Medical Systems are jumping more than 17 percent after the biotechnology company said US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted clearance for its Vision-MR Diagnostic Catheter, which would allow it to be marketed in the US.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.670 on Monday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
09.01.26 Anleger halten sich zurück
09.01.26 Marktüberblick: Puma-Aktie springt
09.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Weiter aufwärts?
08.01.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
08.01.26 Vontobel’s Schweizer Aktienfavoriten («Top Picks») für das Jahr 2026
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
World Gold Council: So könnte sich der Goldpreis 2026 entwickeln
Krypto-Ausblick 2026: Franklin Templeton setzt auf Bitcoin und Ethereum
Börse Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels leichter
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin Kurs konsolidiert, doch die FOMO um Bitcoin Hyper explodiert
KW 52: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Vormittag am Kryptomarkt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:24 Trump erwägt Hilfe für Proteste im Iran mit Satelliteninternet
05:24 Schah-Sohn ruft zu weitergehenden Protesten im Iran auf
05:24 Unwetterwarnung vor Glätte - viele Schulen geschlossen
05:24 Innenminister wundert sich über Vorgehen der Bank-Einbrecher in Gelsenkirchen
05:24 WWF kritisiert Banken für hohen Nachholbedarf im Klimaschutz
05:24 Trump: 'Der Iran hat angerufen, sie wollen verhandeln'
05:24 UN-Generalsekretär schockiert über Gewalt gegen Demonstranten im Iran
05:24 Grünen-Bundeschefin Brantner fordert mehr Druck von Merz und EU auf Putin
05:23 Filialnetz dünnt aus - was wird aus Saturn?
05:22 Nouripour: Starlink könnte den Demonstranten im Iran helfen