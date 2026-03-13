Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’841 -0.9%  SPI 17’921 -0.2%  Dow 46’678 -1.6%  DAX 23’590 -0.2%  Euro 0.9050 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 -0.8%  Gold 5’092 -1.3%  Bitcoin 55’027 0.2%  Dollar 0.7856 0.6%  Öl 100.5 7.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204BACHEM117649372UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Accelleron Industries116936091Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Warren Buffetts Wette auf die "Sogo Shosha": So performen die Japan-Investments von Berkshire Hathaway
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Auto-Herstellern?
KI-Chip-Wettrennen: So sieht ein UBS-Analyst die Aktien von NVIDIA, Micron und AMD
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Ballard Power-Aktie deutlich höher: Quartalsverlust reduziert
Suche...
eToro entdecken
13.03.2026 01:52:00

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading modestly lower on Friday, extending the sharp losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,600 level, with weakness in financial stocks and a mixed performance across most other sectors.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 19.10 points or 0.22 percent to 8,609.90, after hitting a low of 8,585.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 22.10 points or 0.25 percent to 8,829.30. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 2 percent and Mineral Resources is down almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is gaining more than 2 percent and Fortescue is advancing more than 4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent, while Woodside Energy and Santos are adding more than 1 percent each. Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is declining almost 5 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 3 percent and Zip is down almost 4 percent, while Xero is gaining almost 2 percent and Appen is up almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are down almost 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is losing more than 1 percent. Gold miners are weak. Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent, Resolute Mining is edging down 0.4 percent and Genesis Minerals is declining almost 5 percent, while Newmont is gaining almost 1 percent. Northern Star Resources is tumbling almost 15 percent after is warns on production guidance citing weaker milling at the Kalgoorlie Super Pit and reduced output at Jundee.

In other news, shares in Syrah Resources are plunging more than 25 percent after the U.S. International Trade Commission rejected tariffs on Chinese graphite anode materials. However, the company said it remains committed to ramping up its Vidalia facility in Louisiana.

Shares in Electro Optic Systems are surging more than 9 percent after the counter-drone technology company secured two new unconditional orders for counter-drone systems worth a total of US$45 million, and flagged growing interest out of the Middle East following the conflict in the region.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.708 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Thursday after closing little changed for two straight days. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages dropped to their lowest closing level in well over three months.

The major averages finished the day just off their lows of the session. The Dow plunged 739.42 points or 1.6 percent to 46,677.85, the Nasdaq tumbled 404.16 points or 1.8 percent to 22,311.98 and the S&P 500 slumped 103.18 points or 1.5 percent to 6,672.62.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index declined by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Thursday after the new leadership in Iran refused to bow down to U.S. pressure in the raging Middle East war and instead vowed revenge. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up $7.45 or 8.54 percent at $94.70 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.03.26 Erdgas im Spannungsfeld: Geopolitische Krisen und Chancen für Anleger
12.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Schneider Electric SE
12.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt – Die Richtung stimmt/thyssenkrupp – Stahlharte Entscheidungen
12.03.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.03.2026
12.03.26 SMI-Korrektur noch nicht beendet
11.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’332.46 19.78 B8RSFU
Short 13’618.22 13.93 ST6BQU
Short 14’113.43 9.00 S7DB8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’841.32 12.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’275.23 19.94 S6EBMU
Long 11’976.41 13.79 SKIBKU
Long 11’465.58 8.94 SU9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bachem-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - Umsatzmilliarde 2026 wird nicht erwähnt
SMI-Papier Nestlé-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nestlé-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren
Accelleron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Umsatz und Gewinn klettern auf neues Niveau
Rheinmetall-Aktie: DZ BANK vergibt Kaufen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie rutscht ab: Fühere Mitarbeitern verklagen die Bank im Fall Monte Paschi
TUI-Aktie im Sinkflug: Verschobener Oman-Deal und teures Kerosin drücken Margen
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich leicht in Grün: VRP rechnet mit Verdoppelung der Ausfallrate am Private-Credit-Markt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rüstungsaktien im Anlegerfokus: So schlagen sich Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.