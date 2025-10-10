Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’609 -0.3%  SPI 17’391 -0.2%  Dow 46’358 -0.5%  DAX 24’611 0.1%  Euro 0.9324 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’626 -0.4%  Gold 3’976 -1.6%  Bitcoin 97’951 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8063 1.0%  Öl 65.2 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla warnt Trump-Regierung vor Aufweichung der US-Abgasregeln
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende
Trump etabliert erste Bitcoin-Reserve der USA - Signal für Dollar-Schwäche?
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Milliardenschwere Exporte von KI-Chips in die VAE genehmigt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
10.10.2025 02:44:40

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading modestly lower on Friday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 8,950 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.80 points or 0.23 percent to 8,949.00, after hitting a low of 8,938.20 and a high of 8,981.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 22.00 points or 0.24 percent to 9,254.60. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue are declining more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is losing almost 2 percent. Mineral Resources is gaining almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Origin Energy and Santos are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Woodside Energy is losing more than 1 percent and Beach energy is declining almost 3 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block and Xero are edging up 0.4 to 0.5 percent each, while Zip and Appen are advancing more than 1 percent each. WiseTech Global is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while ANZ Banking is gaining almost 1 percent. Westpac is edging down 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Resolute Mining is tumbling almost 5 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining almost 4 percent, Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent and Newmont is down more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.656 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw some weakness during trading on Thursday, giving back ground following the advance seen over the course of the previous session. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulling back off yesterday's record closing highs.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 climbed well off their worst levels going into the close but remained in the red. The Nasdaq edged down 18.75 points or 0.1 percent to 23,024.63, the S&P 500 fell 18.61 points or 0.3 percent to 6,735.11 and the Dow slid 243.36 points or 0.5 percent to 46,358.42.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index crept up 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped 0.2 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday due to the possible easing of hostilities in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.10 or 1.76 percent at $61.45 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.10.25 Logo WHS Trader‘s Circle – mit Behrendt & Bernstein LIVE am Markt (Aufzeichnung von heute)
09.10.25 Julius Bär: 19.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Broadcom Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
09.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen - Revolution der Produktivität / Lonza - Zurück in die Spur
09.10.25 SMI setzt Herbstrally fort
09.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.10.2025
08.10.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’162.42 18.99 B02SIU
Short 13’429.42 13.58 QIUBSU
Short 13’929.95 8.80 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’609.15 09.10.2025 17:31:24
Long 12’077.99 18.84 SZPBKU
Long 11’818.79 13.50 SQFBLU
Long 11’310.01 8.80 BEFSQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ferrari-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Ferrari setzt wieder stärker auf Verbrenner - E-Auto-Ziel zurückgeschraubt
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth steigt am Nachmittag stark
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Abend
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Donnerstagvormittag entwickeln
Wall Street schliesslich tiefer -- SMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX nach Rekordjagd letztlich minimal höher-- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien: Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Milliardenübernahme sichert potenzielles Medikament gegen Leberfibrose
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}