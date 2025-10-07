Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’551 0.4%  SPI 17’292 0.5%  Dow 46’695 -0.1%  DAX 24’378 0.0%  Euro 0.9313 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’629 -0.4%  Gold 3’961 1.9%  Bitcoin 99’327 0.9%  Dollar 0.7952 -0.2%  Öl 65.5 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neue Konkurrenz für Tesla-Aktie? Mitgründer Tarpenning steigt mit TELO Trucks in den Markt für E-Pickups ein
OpenAI entfacht Börsenfieber: AMD-Aktie schiesst kräftig in die Höhe
Plug Power-Aktie schiesst nach Analysten-Upgrade hoch - Ballard Power und NEL profitieren mit
Tesla startet Countdown: Aktie steigt vor Präsentation eines neuen Produkts am 7. Oktober
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.10.2025 02:46:40

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading modestly lower on Tuesday, adding to the slight losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying well below the 9,000 mark, with weakness in financial and technology stocks as well as a mixed performance across other sectors.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.20 points or 0.23 percent to 8,961.20, after hitting a low of 8,959.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 15.90 points or 0.17 percent to 9,264.10. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group, Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue is losing almost 1 percent. Oil stocks are mixed. Santos and Origin Energy are losing almost 1 percent each, while Woodside Energy is edging up 0.4 percent and Beach energy is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Zip are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Appen is declining more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is losing almost 2 percent. Xero is edging up 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star resources, Resolute Mining and Evolution Mining are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Newmont is edging up 0.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is declining more than 1 percent and ANZ Banking is edging down 0.2 percent, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are losing almost 1 percent each.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.661 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Monday following the mixed performance seen during last Friday's session. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The Nasdaq climbed 161.81 points or 0.7 percent to 22,941.67 and the S&P 500 rose 24.49 points or 0.4 percent to 6,740.28, although the narrower Dow bucked the uptrend and edged down 63.31 points or 0.1 percent to 46,694.97.

The major European markets moved to the downside on the day. The French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday as OPEC's output increase for November turned out to be lower than expected and relieved concerns of oversupply. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $0.73 or 1.20 percent at $61.61 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV

David Kunz spricht mit Vera Claas, Geschäftsführerin von nxtAssets über die Zukunft von Krypto-ETPs. Im Fokus stehen physisch hinterlegte Bitcoin- und Ethereum-Produkte, regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen und die strategische Ausrichtung des Unternehmens. Auch geplante Produktentwicklungen und Zielgruppen kommen zur Sprache.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Die Idee hinter nxtAssets
🔹 warum physische Besicherung und Verwahrung ein echter Gamechanger für Bitcoin- und Ethereum-ETPs sind
🔹 regulatorische Vorteile im Vergleich zu internationalen Anbietern
🔹 institutionelle Investoren, Due Diligence und Vertrauen
🔹 Zukunftspläne: Baskets, neue ETPs & digitale Assets
🔹 Defi & Ethereum – das persönliche Lieblingsprojekt von Vera Claas

Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06.10.25 Logo WHS AMD Aktienanalyse: AI-Wachstum, MI350 & Intel-News! Mega-Chance für Advanced Micro Devices?
06.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Die Hausse nährt die Hausse
06.10.25 Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV
06.10.25 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 nach Takaichi-Wahl im Rallymodus
06.10.25 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
02.10.25 Oracle vom Cloudgeschäft beflügelt
02.10.25 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’056.67 19.45 UBSIIU
Short 13’318.17 13.78 O5UBSU
Short 13’828.58 8.83 UFLBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’551.36 06.10.2025 17:30:44
Long 12’011.46 19.30 SZEBLU
Long 11’710.13 13.20 SWFBJU
Long 11’248.74 8.96 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neue Rekorde in Sicht? Rheinmetall-, RENK- und HENSOLDT-Aktien im Anlegerfokus
Plug Power-Aktie schiesst nach Analysten-Upgrade hoch - Ballard Power und NEL profitieren mit
OpenAI entfacht Börsenfieber: AMD-Aktie schiesst kräftig in die Höhe
Neues Allzeithoch: DroneShield-Aktie setzt Rally mit starkem Kurssprung fort
Deutsche Bank wird für Goldpreis 2026 optimistischer
Globale Schuldenkrise: So schätzt Ray Dalio die Rolle von Gold und Krypto ein
Daimler Truck plant wohl Lieferung von 1'000 Militär-Lkw an Ukraine - Aktie fällt
SMI schliesslich fester -- DAX zum Handelsende kaum verändert -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich, Rekord in Japan
Warnung vor Blase: Wells Fargo empfiehlt trotzdem KI-Aktien um NVIDIA und Co.

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}